Thunder New Arena: All About Oklahoma’s $900M Project

If downtown Oklahoma City had a voice, it might be clearing its throat right about now, getting ready to deliver its biggest performance in decades. Something’s coming. Something huge. It’s the kind of thing that changes skylines, headlines, and, if you’re a Thunder fan, possibly your entire game day ritual. We’re not talking about a fancy new box score or better nachos. We’re talking about an arena. A new one, a statement piece, and a $900 million, soon-to-be architectural flex planted right in the heart of OKC. But why now? And what’s the actual play here?

Why Is Oklahoma City Building a New Arena?

Let’s face it, people, Paycom Center has seen better days. It’s like that one guy who still brags about his flip phone—nostalgic, maybe, but a little behind the times. Built in 2002, it’s now one of the oldest and smallest venues in the NBA. And that’s not just a vanity issue, but also a retention issue. If you want to keep your star players (hello, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander) happy, attract free agents, and keep butts in seats, you need amenities that scream a modern franchise. That too, with what we call a historic Finals win to their name. And this goes beyond basketball.

The new arena is part of a bigger vision, revitalizing downtown OKC and signaling to the rest of the sports world that the Thunder aren’t just here for now… they’re here for good. Both city officials and Thunder ownership have been pushing hard to not only improve the fan experience but also to ensure that the franchise never even thinks about packing its bags. Long-term commitment? That starts with real estate. This is about building a future where OKC is leading the charge in what a small-market franchise can look like in 2030 and beyond. So now, let’s talk goodies.

What Will the New OKC Thunder Arena Include?

Because this isn’t just a bigger building, people, it’s a full-blown upgrade. First things first, a new name. Yes, people, you heard that right. Dearest Paycom will be replaced with a newer name, hopefully something that aligns more with the Thunder‘s personality. The vice president of marketing and communications at Paycom said, “With the citizens of Oklahoma City and the Thunder making significant investments in the new arena, Paycom is committed to allowing the team to seek a new long-term naming rights partner for the new arena… We have been a major corporate partner of the Thunder since 2018. We will continue to explore new avenues to support the team and our community as we enter this new chapter of growth”

Then, you can picture a slightly larger capacity to welcome more fans (and their ever-growing appetite for foam fingers and team merch), the footprint for which is expected to be expanded over 750,000 square feet. Imagine an arena where every seat feels like a premium seat, thanks to improved sightlines, better lighting, and modern acoustics that don’t make you feel like you’re cheering inside a cereal box. Technology-wise, expect a whopper of a box score, likely one that could double as an IMAX screen. Okay, that might be an exaggeration.

Enhanced accessibility features are in the works, ensuring that fans of all backgrounds and needs get the same thrilling experience. There’s even buzz about expanding the arena footprint to include nearby mixed-use development—think restaurants, retail, and potentially a hotel. Your game day could stretch into a full weekend experience, benefiting industries beyond sports.

And of course, there’s been no shortage of fan-first features being teased: upgraded lounges, immersive interactive zones, smoother entry experiences. If Paycom is a reliable Toyota, this new arena is the electric Hummer of NBA venues, and rightly so, because it’s about time. And yes, we’re still a few years away from opening night, but the gears are turning. The target?

When Will the OKC New Arena Open?

The Thunder’s new arena is expected to open sometime in 2028. That’s assuming all continues smoothly with the planning, approvals, and shovels hitting dirt. Groundbreaking is expected sometime in 2026, most probably in the first quarter, with the city and Thunder leadership aiming to keep fans looped in throughout each construction phase.

Back in 2023, OKC voters gave the green light by approving a sales tax extension to help fund the arena, so the path has already been cleared on paper. The rest is about execution. And if you’ve ever seen Sam Presti run a draft board, you know this city doesn’t do anything halfway.

Expect announcements in the coming months about design firms, construction timelines, and official renderings. And you better believe there’ll be a countdown clock somewhere, ticking toward opening night like it’s a buzzer-beater. But now the billion-dollar question, almost literally.

How Much Will the OKC New Arena Cost and Who’s Paying?

The price tag for this beauty is expected to hover around $900 million to possibly north of $1 billion by the time it’s all said and done. That’s not pocket change, right? So, who’s footing the bill? It’s a shared lift. A big chunk will come from public funding, thanks to the aforementioned sales tax extension that OKC voters approved. That means local taxpayers are pitching in, but with no increase to current rates… just an extension of an existing mechanism. It’s civic buy-in, in more ways than one.

The Thunder themselves are also contributing, as is standard for modern arena deals. Ownership has committed tens of millions toward construction and pledged to cover operating costs for the first several decades of the building’s life. But of course, anytime public money is involved in sports infrastructure, you can bet the town hall meetings get a little…spirited.

Critics have questioned whether $900 million could be better spent elsewhere. Supporters argue that the economic ripple effects—new jobs, tourism, revitalized downtown energy—will more than justify the price tag. So, it’s safe to say that this isn’t just about where the Thunder play, but it’s also about who OKC wants to be. And now, coming onto the question that’s also a nightmare in disguise for the OKC loyalists: Are the Thunder leaving Oklahoma City?

How Long Will the Thunder Stay in Oklahoma City?

Let’s cut to the chase, people, nightmares no more, because the Thunder is not leaving Oklahoma City. As part of the new arena deal, you can expect the Thunder to stay in OKC through at least 2050. Now that’s a full-on marriage contract with downtown OKC. Loyalty is a two-way street, after all.

Team ownership and city officials have been lockstep in pushing this vision forward. And their message has been clear that the Thunder are Oklahoma’s team. Period. This move officially puts to rest the low-simmer relocation fears that have followed OKC since its early days post-Seattle in 2008. In a league where franchises are always eyeing bigger markets and shinier stadiums, Oklahoma City just said, “We’ve got both. Right here.”

And for fans, that kind of stability means everything. No more speculation. No more worry. Just a future that feels like it belongs… loud, proud, and planted firmly in the 405. The new arena signals a small-market franchise betting big on its city, and a city doubling down on its team. It’s a partnership forged through blueprints and ballots, aimed squarely at the future.

Because in the NBA, facilities matter. Perception matters. But loyalty? That’s what makes an arena feel like home. And come 2028, OKC won’t just have a new building. It’ll have a basketball cathedral, a place that reflects where the Thunder started, where they are, and exactly where they’re headed.