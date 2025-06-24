“Totally Politics”: Savannah James Addresses America’s Glaring Concern That Impacted Bronny & Bryce

For years, fans and rising athletes have raised a fair concern: Does nepotism sway careers in sports? Especially in basketball, where who gets drafted or who makes the cut can sometimes be down to more than just talent. This conversation exploded last year when Bronny James was picked 55th overall by the Lakers, despite limited college play. Many believed his last name had more weight than his game. The buzz only got louder when his performance failed to silence critics.

Stephen A. Smith didn’t hold back, and LeBron didn’t stay silent either, confronting him courtside in defense of his son. Now, Bryce James is in a similar spotlight. Having moved between top-tier high schools like Sierra Canyon, Campbell Hall, and Notre Dame, some critics believe his dad’s fame opened doors others had to knock harder on.

These claims sparked debate about whether he’s benefitting from “leveraged privilege.” Yet not everyone agrees. Kiyan Anthony, son of Carmelo Anthony, defended Bryce, saying, “People think everything is given to him, but he actually works hard. I feel like he deserves a bit more when it comes to that type of stuff.” Bryce is still ranked low but is expected to attract big-name colleges. Some wonder if it’s legacy or skill.

This wider concern around entitlement surfaced in a candid episode of Everybody’s Crazy, hosted by April McDaniel and Savannah James. Savannah acknowledged the elephant in the room. “I think there are totally politics.” She added, “I think that when we are talking about, um, private—more private—institutions, I feel like there’s a lot of entitlement that comes along with that too.” She noted how parents often believe their child should get the best role, more playtime, or attention. And while that mindset is common, it risks affecting how coaches treat both the parents and the players themselves.

via Imago Aug 7, 2024; Paris, France; Savannah James, wife of Lebron James, sits court side before the game between the United States and Nigeria in the women’s basketball quarterfinals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

She didn’t stop there. Savannah continued, “That can cause rifts between how coaches react to the parents or maybe even potentially react to the kids.” Moreover, she added, “I’ve always told my kids, like, listen, you just got to play your part.” Savannah James made it clear to her kids that one can’t silence the critics.

So, how should they react? Her answer to that question to her kids was: “So you just kind of got to roll with it and just do your job to the best of your ability and try to prove people wrong, you know, and then you get your spot.” Being the child of a superstar doesn’t always make the path smoother. Sometimes, it adds bumps no one expected.

The different approaches Savannah and Lebron James take

While Savannah James openly addressed the politics around privilege in sports, LeBron had his own way of guiding their sons. Her take was more vocal, his more reflective, but both revealed how the James household navigates pressure.

Behind the fame and flashing lights, LeBron James seems to keep one thing sacred: how he raises his kids. While the NBA world often debates whether his sons benefit from his name, the Lakers star appears to take a hands-off approach when it comes to their training. In a recent episode of Mind the Game, LeBron opened up about how he supports Bronny and Bryce. And it’s not by coaching from the sidelines, but through a group chat!

This private chat, formed in 2024, includes just LeBron, Bronny, and Bryce. It’s not for casual updates or light-hearted jokes. Instead, LeBron explained, “And my message was to them, ‘Everybody’s road to success is different, so stay locked in and patient.’ That was my message to my boys last year.” These aren’t just words; they’re a window into how he mentors from a distance. He allows them space to grow while giving guidance only when needed.

USA Today via Reuters Feb 7, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Savannah James watches her husband Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) answer questions from media on court after the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

What might surprise critics is that LeBron avoids interfering in his sons’ basketball journey. Despite the pressure surrounding Bronny’s NBA debut and Bryce’s final high school year, LeBron made it clear: “I’ve never got involved with my kids’ coaches… I’ve never sat through practice the entire time to monitor how my son was utilized.”

It’s a choice that not every sports parent makes, especially one with LeBron’s resume. He didn’t stop there. LeBron added, “I’m never on the phone with the coaches. Listen, coach my son, coach him however you want to. I hope you hold him more accountable than any other kid here.”

It’s a powerful stance, one that separates encouragement from interference.

