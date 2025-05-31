Trade Talks Over Luka Doncic’s Ex-Teammate Surfaces as Cooper Flagg Changes Dallas’ Plans

When a generational shift begins, it never announces itself with subtlety. In Dallas, it’s arriving with the force of Cooper Flagg’s name echoing through front office meetings and trade calls. The Mavericks may have missed the playoffs, but they’re suddenly a franchise on the move again, just not in the way fans expected. The latest twist? Daniel Gafford, the same rim-running big who once complemented Luka Doncic en route to a Finals run, is suddenly being floated as a trade piece.

Why? Because Dallas might not need him anymore. And senior insider Chris Mannix is paying close attention. And what’s causing the buzz? A teenager. Specifically, No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg. In a draft that already changed their trajectory, Flagg might be nudging them toward their next big move. “If I’m the Lakers though, I’d be real interested in Daniel Gafford in Dallas,” Mannix said on a recent podcast appearance. “You know we can play opposite Luka, he’s had success doing that short term — they went to the Finals with him.”

Now this is where it gets interesting. Dallas now has what Mannix described as a “three-man front court that can be multi-positional.” And in a post-Luka world, it’s not hard to see why Daniel Gafford is becoming expendable. “Daniel Gafford right now to them is a luxury,” Mannix added. “And I don’t think you can get like an Austin Reaves for a Daniel Gafford. Certainly not.” That phrasing, “a luxury,” says a lot. Gafford’s value is real, but his necessity in Dallas may not be.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Mannix even floated the idea that Anthony Davis could shift up to the five in Dallas, opening up space for Gafford to slot in as a dynamic backup or even frontcourt partner. “AD can move up to five, Cooper Flagg can play three or four…” he noted, illustrating how the new-look Mavericks have outgrown their need for a pure interior rim-runner like Gafford.

While Mannix’s suggestion of shifting AD to the five could work situationally, it’s worth noting that Davis himself has consistently expressed a preference for playing the four. In this scenario, Dereck Lively II would anchor the center position—a role that mirrors what Gafford brings to the table but with a bigger frame and, arguably, a higher ceiling. Lively offers the same rim-running and shot-blocking skill set, making him an ideal fit alongside Davis without forcing AD into a role he’s reluctant to embrace full-time.

What this means for Luka Doncic’s Lakers

The Lakers have quietly rebuilt around Doncic, and rim protection is on their offseason checklist. Gafford’s skill set is tailor-made for the type of physical, fast-paced lineups L.A. wants to deploy. As Mannix put it: “If you can find a way, if you’re the Lakers, to get your hands on Daniel Gafford for a relatively low price, that would, to me, make the most sense for them,” Mannix said plainly. The message? Gafford’s name is on the board.

That’s a serious shift from when Gafford averaged 12.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game over 57 games this season. But now, his role has quietly shifted to that of a movable asset. And with the Lakers actively reshaping their roster around Luka Doncic, it may just be a matter of time before another one of his ex-teammates joins him in purple and gold.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now? Cooper Flagg’s versatility and Anthony Davis’ mobility make Gafford expendable. That’s not a knock on the big man, it’s just a numbers game. Dallas suddenly has a logjam up front, and flipping Gafford could net them backcourt help or future assets. And make no mistake, the Lakers are lurking. They need rim protection. They need a big, in his prime—immediate impact—who’s already logged serious playoff minutes. Someone who fits next to Doncic, whose move to L.A. was as shocking as it was strategic. Gafford checks every one of those boxes. The question is: what would it take to make it happen?

While Mannix didn’t speculate on exact names beyond Austin Reaves, the general sentiment was clear—if the Lakers can get Gafford for a reasonable package, they should. Whether that means picks, young talent, or salary filler is still up in the air.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But from the Mavericks’ side, the math is changing. Flagg isn’t just a prospect; he’s a franchise piece. If the timeline is shifting and the frontcourt is full, it makes sense to retool. Gafford brought toughness and rim protection, but Cooper Flagg offers a whole new blueprint. The only certainty? With Luka Doncic lighting it up in purple and gold, everything in Dallas has a different hue now.