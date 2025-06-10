NBA Rumor: Lakers Set for Double Blow as Darius Garland Trade Gains Conference Rival Interest

The offseason’s barely begun, but the whispers are already getting louder. You know how it goes: smoke, fire, and a whole lot of scrambling behind closed doors. And right now? One of the NBA’s most desperate teams is quietly watching a golden opportunity slip through its fingers.

While Lakers fans are still processing the coaching chaos and yet another early playoff exit, another storm is brewing. The franchise has long been eyeing that elusive final piece. A dynamic, floor-general type. Someone young, fast, flashy, but controlled. There were two names floating around. Two perfect fits. But now? The buzz is that both might be getting snatched… and not by L.A.

Brace yourself. Because it looks like the Sacramento Kings are crashing the Lakers’ point guard party. According to multiple insiders, the Kings are not only targeting Darius Garland; they’ve also quietly sniffed around Trae Young. Yep. Both guards the Lakers had reportedly shown interest in. Now? A direct Western Conference rival is in advanced talks.

Here’s the kicker: Sacramento needs a true point guard. Bad. After moving off De’Aaron Fox midseason, they patched things together with Malik Monk running point. It worked… kinda. But now they want the real thing. According to Sam Amico, the Kings are aggressively pursuing Garland despite his toe surgery and uncertain timetable. That’s how locked in they are. They want him to be the face of their new backcourt. Meanwhile, Grant Afseth reports that Trae Young’s name came up in the Kings’ trade convos with Atlanta.

The Atlanta Hawks spoke with the Sacramento Kings about a Trae Young trade, per @GrantAfseth

Garland’s not just any guard either. At 25, he’s already got playoff reps and was a huge part of Cleveland’s 64-win campaign this year. He averaged 20.6 points and 6.7 assists in the regular season and 18 points and 5.2 assists in the five playoff games, all while battling that brutal toe injury. His game? Smooth. Surgical. And let’s not forget, when teams were calling around last offseason, most execs preferred Garland over Trae as a building block. The Spurs did. The Kings might, too. That should tell you something.

Even now, the trend’s holding. Look at what just happened on 2024 draft night: San Antonio flipped No. 8 pick Rob Dillingham to Minnesota for a distant unprotected first and a pick swap. It was a pure flexibility move. A bet on the long game. Meanwhile, the Wolves? They just locked in another young guard to pair with Ant, knowing full well Mike Conley’s 36 and on borrowed time. That kind of roster play? That’s where Garland fits in. Teams still see him as a long-term piece—way more than a quick fix.

And the Lakers? They’re just… watching. That’s the double whammy here. It’s not just losing out on one of your rumored targets. It’s losing them to the Kings, a team that’s slowly building something real. If they land Garland, it’s a serious statement in the West. For the Lakers? Another painful reminder that stars don’t just flock to Hollywood like they used to. Not without structure. Not without direction.

What’s next for L.A.? That’s a whole conversation. But while they figure it out, another saga is unfolding; this time in Phoenix, and it’s getting uglier by the day.

Suns’ unfair treatment of Devin Booker called out amid $150M contract talks

So, let’s talk about the Suns. Or what’s left of them.

Remember when this team was supposed to run the West? KD, Booker, Beal. Superteam vibes. Championship talk. And now? They’re being called the “worst situation in the NBA” by insiders who’ve seen it all. Right in the middle of the chaos? Devin Booker, their lone, steady piece. And the way they’re treating him? Man, it’s not sitting right.

On ESPN’s The Hoop Collective, Brian Windhorst practically lost it, and said the Suns are stuck with no draft picks, no cap flexibility, and a Bradley Beal contract they can’t move. Their stars aren’t meshing. KD’s reportedly unhappy. And to top it off? They just handed the keys to a rookie GM and first-time head coach. Yeah. That’s the plan, apparently.

And here’s where it gets unfair: Booker is the one being asked to clean up the mess. According to Windhorst, the front office gave him a list of rookie coaching candidates and basically said, ‘Pick your guy. Hope it works.’ Like… what? Now he’s got to babysit the rebuild and take the fall if it doesn’t work out? That’s insane, especially when he’s about to sign a $150 million extension. For a guy who’s stayed loyal since day one? That’s a slap in the face.

And just when you thought it couldn’t get worse, there’s money drama. Yep. Real whispers that Mat Ishbia, the Suns’ owner, might have liquidity issues. On Basketball Illuminati, Zach Harper dropped a bomb: rumors swirling for over a year that Ishbia might not have the cash flow to keep this spending spree alive. That’s wild, considering Phoenix shelled out $152.2 million in luxury tax, more than any other team. If that’s true, it explains the erratic moves. But it also means… Booker’s future might be tied to a franchise spiraling out of control.

So here’s the question: how much longer can Booker take this?

He’s said he wants to be a one-team guy. He’s said he wants to win in Phoenix. But at what cost? Four coaches in four years. No say in team building. Now being handed the keys to a broken-down car and asked to drive it uphill. That’s not loyalty; it’s punishment.

And if this chaos keeps swirling? That $150 million might not be enough to keep him grounded.