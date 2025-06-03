Trae Young Pens Loving Plea to 3-YO Son Amid Bold Promise to Atlanta

When Trae Young led the Hawks to the Conference Finals four years ago, it looked like they had finally found a superstar who could win them a championship. Unfortunately, the point guard has been unable to live up to expectations so far. While Trae has shown constant year-on-year growth, it has been failure after failure for the Hawks in the playoffs. For the last two seasons, they haven’t even made it past the Play-in tournament. Sure enough, doubts are starting to creep in about Trae’s credibility as a championship-caliber leader.

But it seems like Trae has finally found the motivation that could get the Hawks over the hump. His son: Tydus Reign Young. On his third birthday, Trae sent a special message to his son through his latest Instagram post. “I Love you son! I’m gonna show you I got you, better than I can tell you… slow down for Daddy please🥹🩵 Happy 3rd🙏🏽” Young wrote, along with several wholesome pictures of Tydus.

Of course, Trae and Tydus share a special father-son bond, and the three-year-old frequently accompanies the Hawks star during pressers and other public events. And Trae just vowed to be the best father he could be to his little boy. Moreover, his loving plea was just a day after Trae made a bold promise to Hawks Nation.

When a fan claimed that Young will make it to the NBA Finals next season, the superstar guard doubled down on that prediction by writing, “Promise.”

So, Trae is clearly tired of losing and has his eyes set on the ultimate prize. After the Miami Heat knocked them out in this year’s Play-in tournament, the point guard was visibly upset by the early exit, “I don’t think it’s okay to be okay with losing. I’m upset about it. I’m not happy that I’m here talking to y’all at the end of the season right now. I wish it was later.”

He also vowed to make some changes this summer to come back stronger next year: “You gotta do something to change it. For me, I just wanna win. So, that’s all it is. And you just gotta do whatever you need to do to change it. It is upsetting.” Maybe, his promise to Atlanta and the plea to Tydus will work as added motivation for Trae to finally lead the team to playoff success.

Trae Young believes he can win with the Hawks, but needs luck on his side too

Despite being clearly disappointed with the Play-in exit, Trae believes he can win the title in Atlanta. “I feel like I can win. I have won here before. I haven’t won a championship, but I’ve achieved a lot of things here. So, I know what it takes, and I definitely feel like I can win here,” he remarked. Well, the Hawks developed a solid young core this season, with players like Dyson Daniels, Onyeka Okongwu, and Zaccharie Risacher showing major promise.

Had it not been for some crucial mid-season injuries, the Hawks could have gone much farther than they eventually did. So, Trae knows that in order to win, they will also need a little bit of luck on their side, “You gotta have some luck on your side too. Every champion that’s won has had some luck on their side and health. And you gotta have your team ready from Day 1. I think we were there this year… We dealt with a lot of injuries this year and that’s not an excuse but that’s kind of just what we had to deal with.”

He continued, “I think next year just having guys back healthy and being ready from the jump is gonna be a big part of our success and what we need to be successful next year.” While Trae has been in the league for seven years, he is just 26 years old and has the majority of his career ahead of him.

So, if the Hawks stick with Trae and make the right moves to develop the young core, Young could eventually end up keeping his promise of making it to the NBA Finals. If not next year, very soon. Do you agree?