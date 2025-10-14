Trae Young’s Cryptic 3-Word Message Sparks Speculation Over Hawks Future Amid Rockets Rumors

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young finds himself at a career crossroads as the team opted not to offer him a contract extension this summer, a decision that reportedly left the point guard “disappointed.” This sets up a potential free agency scenario next year and casts uncertainty over his long-term future in Atlanta just as the season is set to begin.

The All-Star guard sent Hawks fans into a frenzy on Tuesday with a brief but telling social media post. Young tweeted a simple, three-word message that read: “It’s just business…” followed by a laughing emoji. The vague post immediately sparked widespread speculation about his mindset regarding the Hawks’ decision to delay his extension.

The timing of the message is particularly notable, coming just over a week before the Hawks open their regular season against the Toronto Raptors. Young has been active in the preseason, playing in two of Atlanta’s three exhibition games as the team looks to compete with what many consider the strongest supporting cast of his career.

Young’s post echoes a similar message he shared earlier in August when he praised Micah Parsons on X for securing a trade by agreeing to a deal early. Back then he wrote “This why you pay the man early, when someone will take less early to stay in a place he wanted to be forever, you do it… the price only goes up now! Get what you deserve bro!” That comment came after Parsons requested a move from Dallas and subsequently landed his desired destination.

Atlanta Hawk’s front office built around Young this summer by signing Kristaps Porziņģis, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Luke Kennard and trading for an extra first-round pick. Yet the one offseason goal still unchecked is a new extension for Young, who has a player option worth nearly 49 million dollars for 2026-27 if he declines that year. Which sets the stage for more bad news for the Hawks fans, as rumors are surfacing linking Trae Young to the Houston Rockets.

Trae Young floated as Rockets’ ‘Ambitious Trade Target’

The Houston Rockets face an immediate need at point guard after veteran Fred VanVleet suffered a season-ending ACL injury before training camp. This has prompted speculation about potential trades to fill the void.

NBA insider Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report has identified Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young as an ambitious trade target for the Rockets. Swartz specifically noted, “Trae Young joining forces with Kevin Durant, Alperen Şengün, Amen Thompson and others would make the Rockets an incredible force, even in the West.” He added that Houston’s fifth-ranked defense from last season could help offset Young’s defensive limitations.

The potential move would create a formidable offensive trio. Young led the NBA in assists last season with 11.6 per game while averaging 24.2 points. Pairing his playmaking with Durant’s scoring and Şengün’s interior presence would give Houston one of the league’s most dynamic offenses. The Rockets could use VanVleet’s expiring $25 million contract to help match salaries in any potential deal.

Financial and logistical challenges make this trade difficult to execute. Young is on a five-year contract worth $215 million, with nearly $46 million due this season. The Rockets are currently hard-capped at the first apron, limiting their flexibility. Any trade would likely require Houston to part with key young players beyond just salary matching, potentially including talents like Şengün or Thompson to convince Atlanta to move their franchise cornerstone.