Trae Young Sends 5-Word Message to Donovan Mitchell Amid Hawks’ Contract Decision

Sometimes, it’s not the loudest voice in the room that shakes the floor. Rather, it’s the one that barely needs to speak. And when that whisper comes from Trae Young, mid-offseason, mid-rumors, mid-silence from everyone else? You pause, rewind, and reread. Because with Trae, even a five-word caption can feel like a chess move… subtle on the surface, but packed with intent, you know? So, what exactly was he saying without saying it?

“Gonna always support my Dawg! 🕷️🤞🏽“ That was the five-word message Trae Young posted on Instagram with a picture of himself and Donovan Mitchell. Innocent? Maybe. But in the current NBA atmosphere, where emojis speak louder than team statements, this wasn’t just another bro moment. This was chess, not checkers, so to speak. But while Young was throwing up subtle social cues on Instagram, the Atlanta Hawks were busy staring down the barrel of a massive decision.

Young officially became eligible for a four-year, $229 million extension on July 6. That’s not a typo. $229 million. And yet, the Hawks have made no sudden movements. No breaking news or pressers. Just silence and speculation. This is the new front office’s first major test. New GM Oni Saleh said he’s “locked in” with Young, and sure, Atlanta made a few interesting moves, like bringing in Kristaps Porzingis, Luke Kennard, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker. The roster reshuffle points toward a plan built around their franchise point guard. But there’s a difference between being “locked in” and being ready to sign the dotted line for a quarter of a billion dollars. Why the hesitation?

According to ESPN’s Zach Lowe, the Atlanta Hawks might just let it “play out.” Letting Young reach free agency in 2026 sounds wild at first, but it’s not without strategy. If Young’s game ascends and he leads a deep playoff run, the price tag becomes a bargain. If not? Well, Atlanta avoids maxing out a polarizing star. And make no mistake, Trae Young is still very much polarizing.

For all the logo threes and audacious floaters, questions still linger. Can he be a leader on both ends of the floor? Can he win big without monopolizing possessions? In his entire NBA career so far, he has averaged 25.3 points, 9.8 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game. Elite numbers. But playoff wins? Not so much. Since that magical Eastern Conference Finals run in 2021, Atlanta has been stuck in Play-In Purgatory. But the story’s far from over.

Remember when he casually told Malika Andrews that he had accepted a job as Assistant GM at Oklahoma? Yeah, not a joke. The same Trae Young who still torches defenders off the dribble is now also mentoring college kids and helping with roster decisions at OU. It’s the kind of power move Stephen Curry has pulled off before as an active player. And it says a lot about where Trae Young‘s head is right now.

Trae Young’s mindset heading into year 8

“I’m so stuck in the moment right now… focusing on what they wanted me to do this year by trying to build these young guys,” he told HoopsHype. Translation? He’s all-in, but not necessarily all-in forever. Trae knows this summer is big. Monumental, even. The Hawks are either about to hand him the bag or set up the possibility for him to walk next year. And in a league where the “reducing the game minutes” saga is still fresh and loyalty is more brand slogan than reality, that matters.

Feb 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) discusses a play with the official during the game against the Orlando Magic during the first half at State Farm Arena.

While Jordan Brand stars gathered in Greece for the lavish “Board of Greatness” anniversary celebration, one notable name was missing: Trae Young. But this wasn’t about a scheduling conflict or personal snub — it was entirely by design.

According to multiple reports, including ESPN’s Marc J. Spears, Young chose to skip the high-profile event in favor of something far less glamorous: the Atlanta Hawks’ Summer League presence in Las Vegas. Rather than rubbing shoulders with the biggest names in the game, Young was courtside with Hawks brass, locked in on the team’s next steps.

In a summer loaded with trade buzz, roster shakeups, and extension talk, Young’s decision sent a loud message: his focus is on Atlanta. At a time when questions swirl about the franchise’s direction and his long-term role, Young made his priorities crystal clear — team over image, commitment over clout.

What’s more is the way Young plays – high usage, high flair, high stakes – is both intoxicating and terrifying. He’s the type of player who can go nuclear and win you a series or go cold and send your season into a tailspin. That makes him must-watch TV. It also makes him a risky investment. Still, the chemistry with Kristaps could be a real thing.

Kristaps Porzingis, when healthy, spaces the floor and offers rim protection, two things Young thrives alongside. And with better shooters like Kennard flanking him, Trae might actually be operating with the cleanest spacing he’s had since that ECF run. What now, though?

Now we wait. Will Atlanta double down and lock up its star for four more years? Or will they gamble on seeing how the season plays out? As for Young, he may just keep posting cryptic IG stories and talking about “building confidence.” But don’t let the calm fool you. Behind that emoji-ridden love note to Spida lies a player fully aware of his worth, his leverage, and his moment. And if history’s taught us anything about Trae? He rarely misses when the lights are brightest.