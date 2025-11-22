Tributes Pour In From LeBron James, NBA Stars as Chris Paul Announces Retirement at Season’s End

After two decades of orchestrating the NBA with unmatched precision, the end is officially in sight. Future Hall of Famer Chris Paul revealed that his 21st season will be his last, announcing the decision on social media just hours before taking the floor in his home state of North Carolina. The Los Angeles Clippers guard released a reflective highlight reel capped with a simple, resonant message: “Back in NC!!! What a ride… Still so much left… GRATEFUL for this last one!!”

ESPN’s Shams Charania later confirmed what many suspected— this is Paul’s final lap.

Tributes erupted almost instantly, led by his longtime friend LeBron James. The Lakers star amplified the news with a salute that echoed across the basketball world: “POINT GOD!!! Been a helluva ride. 🫡” Their connection, forged in their teens and cemented through Olympic gold in 2008 and 2012, made the moment feel like more than a retirement announcement— it felt like the closing chapter of an era.

Other notable figures from across the NBA quickly shared their admiration for the retiring star. Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young posted a touching message calling Paul an “OKC Hornets Legend” ahead of the game in Charlotte. Veteran scorer Jamal Crawford, who played alongside Paul, rightly referred to him by his famous nickname.

The personal tributes extended beyond the court to his family, with his wife Jada Paul reposting his announcement to her own social media with the words, “Helluva career! Helluva ride! So proud of you.”

You don’t measure Chris Paul’s greatness by numbers alone— though the numbers certainly try. A 12-time All-Star, 11-time All-NBA honoree, and a fixture on the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team, Paul has spent nearly twenty years bending games to his will.

His 16.9 points and 9.2 assists per night hint at his brilliance, but the real story lies in the way he’s elevated teammates, controlled tempo, and reshaped what it means to be a point guard.

Chris Paul’s Legendary Career and Lasting Legacy

Chris Paul’s journey to basketball immortality began when the New Orleans Hornets selected him with the fourth overall pick in the 2005 NBA Draft. He made an instant impact, earning Rookie of the Year honors for the 2005-06 season.

His unique blend of scoring, playmaking, and tenacious defense quickly established him as the standard for modern point guards. He led the league in assists five different times and in steals on six separate occasions.

His path through the league saw him elevate every franchise he joined. After his tenure in New Orleans, he was involved in a famously vetoed trade that would have sent him to the Los Angeles Lakers.

He instead landed with the crosstown Clippers, creating the iconic “Lob City” era with Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan.

Subsequent successful stops included the Houston Rockets, where he reached the Western Conference Finals, the Oklahoma City Thunder, and the Phoenix Suns, ultimately advancing to the NBA Finals in 2021.

He will retire as one of the most statistically accomplished players in the history of the game. Paul ranks second all-time in both career assists and steals, trailing only the legendary John Stockton.

He and LeBron James are the only two players in NBA history to surpass 20,000 points and 10,000 assists.

His final season marks a return to the Los Angeles Clippers, the team he led for six memorable years, bringing full circle a storied professional journey that began two decades ago.