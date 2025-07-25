29 Teams Put On Notice as Victor Wembanyama’s Teammate Confirms Spurs Star’s Major Change

Just 2 seasons into the NBA, and there’s a wave that puts Victor Wembanyama into the debate of one of the best in the league. That Rookie of the Year in 2024, too, didn’t come overnight, but the job was half done. Wemby entered the Paris Olympics under enormous pressure, but his performance showed why the hype was real. In the opener against Brazil, he dropped 19 points, grabbed 9 rebounds, and led France back from a 12-point hole. As the tournament went on, he only got better, putting up 26 points in the final against Team USA. But what’s just as interesting as his stats is who played alongside him. Guerschon Yabusele, a fellow French big, shared the frontcourt and saw Wemby’s growth up close.

Their on-court chemistry was hard to miss. Wembanyama drew defenders to the perimeter, giving Yabusele the space to dominate inside. In the semis, Yabusele dropped 17 points against Germany. In the final, he posterized LeBron James in a moment that echoed through social media. Both players fed off each other’s intensity, sharpening one another in practices as well. As Yabusele said, “Me and him was going at it every day, and it was amazing.” That kind of internal competition, he hinted, was key to Wemby’s growth.

Speaking on The Roommates Show, Yabusele offered more than praise. He pulled back the curtain on how far Wemby has come. When asked about France’s young talent, he shared, “They want to learn, they want to get better.” He admitted that the new generation, especially Wemby, now carries real weight. But with that recognition comes pressure. “Everybody talk good about us… now we have to go over there and then be able to show everybody.” And no one embodied that pressure more than Wemby himself.

Feb 5, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) in action against the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena.

Yabusele remembered seeing Wemby as a teen. “He was really skinny… I know he’s going to put on some muscle.” The transformation was real. “When he changed his body and went to the league… I was like, ‘Oh my god, yeah, Wemby is the next one.’” But it wasn’t just size; his game had evolved, too! Josh Hart recalled getting a warning from Thibs about Wemby’s shooting ability and them not believing it. He revealed, “We were like, man, he ain’t shooting no 11 threes.” Then came the shock. “Yeah, was 42 and 18,” Hart added. Jalen and Josh could only laugh as they realized Wemby had become nearly unguardable.

And that’s the change no one can ignore now. He’s not just growing into his body; he’s outgrowing expectations. Yabusele summed it up best: “You’re going to try your best to stop him… but dude going to shoot 15 threes a game.” The league is watching. So when someone like Yabusele says Wemby’s different now, maybe it’s time the rest of the league starts preparing for what’s next.

Jeff Teague sparks controversy by ranking Banchero over Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama’s rise has been nothing short of electric. Before his injury last season, he was the clear frontrunner for Defensive Player of the Year. With averages of 22.5 points and 10.8 rebounds, his presence on both ends of the floor was undeniable. Still, former All-Star Jeff Teague isn’t sold just yet. On the Club 520 Podcast, he said, “I’m taking him over Wemby, I’m taking P5 over Wemby. Right now, I’m taking him over Wemby, bro.”

Teague didn’t hold back. He added, “We just like Wemby because he’s a freak. He’s a phenomenal player, but I’m just going to go with what I see.” That “what I see” seems to be Banchero’s back-to-back playoff trips with the Orlando Magic. While Wemby’s numbers are slightly stronger across the board, Banchero has had a bigger team impact… at least so far. And for some, that’s the edge that matters most.

Is it a fair comparison, though? Wembanyama has played just one full NBA season, while Banchero has completed three. Wemby is also on a younger San Antonio Spurs team, still building around him. Yet takes like Teague’s raise a real debate: should we value what’s already been done more than long-term upside?

Wemby might not have led a playoff run yet, but his ceiling remains higher than most. If the Spurs make a jump next season, this narrative could flip fast. For now, Teague’s comments have fans talking, and Wemby has one more reason to come back stronger.