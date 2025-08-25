$225M Franchise Pays Homage to Luka Doncic’s Dallas Legacy In Latest Partnership

When Luka Doncic arrived in Dallas back in 2018, few could have predicted how quickly he would weave himself into the city’s culture. Beyond his ability to light up an NBA scoreboard, he built a reputation for embracing the spirit of Texas itself. Fans still recall the time he strolled into a Christmas Day game against the Lakers in full cowboy attire, hat and boots included, and the clip ended up pulling in more than two million views. But Luka’s connection to the cowboy image did not end with an outfit. Over the years he has tied himself closely to Dallas’ football pride, openly supporting the Cowboys, posting about their games, and even showing up in gear that displayed the iconic star.

But apart from being the star of the court, he is a dedicated gamer whose skills extend far beyond the basketball court. His passion for competitive video gaming is well known among his fans, making him a unique figure in the sports world. This blend of athletic and digital prowess makes him an ideal partner for brands looking to connect with both audiences like myself. What was a mere thought, is now a reality. Thanks to Blizzard Entertainment- the mother corp of legacy games like Call of Duty and Overwatch-

The news came to light when @LukaUpdates shared a billboard from Poland where EuroBasket is currently being held. The image featured Luka Doncic as the face of a new Overwatch 2 advertisement. On one half, Luka’s familiar face stared back, while the other half portrayed him as a rugged cowboy complete with a beard and hat. Written across the promotion were the words “Cowboys never die.” It was a striking visual that connected Luka’s Dallas cowboy identity with Blizzard’s $225 million gaming franchise, linking his love for the city and his passion for Overwatch in one bold campaign.

This partnership does not come out of nowhere. Luka’s link to Overwatch 2 has been public for some time. Last year, he revealed on Instagram that he reached the top 500 ranking in the game’s tank role, an achievement that highlights how seriously he takes his hobby. Fans still remember the time he randomly appeared on a Twitch streamer’s Overwatch 2 match under the username “Donatello,” only to surprise the team later when they realized they were playing with an NBA star.

