2 More Teams Linked to Russell Westbrook as Jonathan Kuminga Puts Roadblock on Kings Move

After a solid season with Denver, where he averaged 13.3 points, 6.1 assists, and 4.9 rebounds, Russell Westbrook made a bold call. He turned down his $3.4 million player option, aiming for a fresh shot in free agency. Westbrook had 37 starts and showed he still had that spark, even coming off the bench. But now, weeks into the summer, he’s still unsigned. For a player with 203 triple-doubles and over 26,000 career points, that’s surprising, right?

Several teams have shown interest. The Kings have been on his trail since free agency began. The Bucks, Heat, and even the Knicks were part of the rumor mill. Yet none have sealed the deal. Westbrook isn’t chasing a massive contract. He wants a role where he can play real minutes. But there’s a twist. It now seems Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, amid his own uncertain future, might be indirectly blocking Westbrook’s potential landing spots. Strange how one move can shift another, isn’t it?

On SI’s Open Floor, Rachel Nichols admitted she didn’t understand the Kings’ push for Westbrook, saying, “They have so many guards sitting around.” She then emphasized what Westbrook truly wants at this stage: meaningful playing time. “He wants to be able to play,” she added, pointing out that he proved his value in Denver, not just starting games but energizing the bench.

She said, “He’s a fantastic leader still on the court, energizer, all of those things.” Then she pivoted to the Knicks, stating they had both the need and the fan base to embrace him, stating, “I think he would flourish in New York.”

But Chris Mannix offered a key update that ties everything back to the title. He said the Knicks likely removed themselves from the Westbrook conversation after signing Jordan Clarkson. “I think the Knicks signing Jordan Clarkson took them out of play,” he explained, adding that Clarkson gives them a similar role.

Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) and center DeAndre Jordan (6) in the fourth quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Ball Arena.

Then came the biggest twist. “I still think at the top of the list is Sacramento,” he said, but only “if the Kings pull off a Kuminga deal.” According to Mannix, that trade would likely include Malik Monk being moved. Monk’s exit could create the perfect bench role for Westbrook. So here’s the catch: if Kuminga stays with Golden State, both Sacramento and New York are likely out, according to Mannix. Two teams linked to Westbrook now appear stuck, all because Kuminga’s own situation is in limbo. Still there’s hope for Kuminga.

In Mannix’s words, “I can certainly see Phoenix taking a flyer. I could even see Milwaukee taking a flyer. I’m not sure about Indiana, what they want to do with this group.” He added that even the Pacers can get some help by bringing Westbrook in with his experience. But while his future remains uncertain, Westbrook focused on bringing out his inner artist.

Russell Westbrook finds creative outlet while weighing NBA future

As uncertainty lingers around his next NBA home, Russell Westbrook seems focused elsewhere, and that focus is deeply personal. While teams like the Kings and Knicks juggle roster decisions and trade scenarios, Westbrook has turned his attention to his off-court passions. Now entering his 18th season, the 36-year-old star has stayed active not only in training but also in launching something that matters to him: a new clothing collection under his brand, Honor the Gift.

Earlier this week, Westbrook shared the update on Instagram, writing, “INNER CITY ART COLLECTION. Drops tomorrow 9am pst. Campaign Shoot was fun. Check out the vibes.” But it was more than just a fashion drop. The post reflected his childhood dreams and creativity. “Lying on the floor in your childhood bedroom, holding a pencil, staring at paper… Before long, your imagination has spilled onto the page,” he wrote. That memory set the tone for what this new chapter means to him outside the game.

Honor the Gift has always reflected Westbrook’s upbringing in South Los Angeles, and this collection is no different. He calleRussell Westbrook draws fresh interest from two teams while Kuminga complicates potential Kings trade talks.d it a tribute to the creative energy found in urban neighborhoods, writing, “Honor the Gift’s Fall 2025 collection celebrates that journey — the ever-evolving inner city art show.” For Westbrook, this isn’t just about staying busy. It’s about creating something that gives back to where he came from, especially while waiting on the next basketball chapter.

So, as Westbrook’s future on the court remains in limbo, he’s channeling that energy into something rooted in identity. While NBA talks play out behind the scenes, he’s still showing up just this time, through art and fabric instead of points and assists.