Ty Jerome Breaks Silence on Cavs Exit as Brian Windhorst Explains Lonzo Ball Decision

“Thank you” isn’t always mutual. Just ask Ty Jerome, who broke his silence on the Cavaliers’ decision to move on from him, and made it clear it wasn’t exactly his idea. “Although I was never presented with the option of returning nor did last season end how I wanted to,” Jerome wrote on Instagram, after reposting a fan tribute. His full caption read, “Cleveland, this past year will always hold a special place in my heart… I will never forget all that this year brought.” Ouch. So… why was he let go?

Brian Windhorst may have answered that. “I don’t think they chose Sam Merrill over Ty Jerome,” he said. “I think they chose Lonzo Ball over Ty Jerome.” The reason? Defense. “They attacked him every single time”, in the Indiana series, Windhorst added, pointing out Jerome’s struggles to get stops. Lonzo, though a risk, “is a significantly better defender, better size, better positionality, flexibility, better defense, unquestionably.”

It’s a gut punch for Jerome, who was lights-out from deep and created in ways Lonzo may not, but the Cavs have made their choice. And Ty? He’s moving forward, yes. But he’s not forgetting. What happens next? Come back here to find out!

(This is a developing story…)