Ty Jerome Landing Spots: 5 Teams That Can Sign the Cavs Guard

After finishing the regular season as East’s top seed, Cavs thought this would be the year they finally win it all. But that dream got shattered when the Pacers pulled off a second-round shocker, eliminating them in just five games. Now, the Cleveland franchise is busy assessing where they fell short and making key offseason moves to resolve those issues. That could mean parting ways with Ty Jerome!

You see, Ty’s future has been in question ever since the Cavs’ season ended. His two-year $5 million contract has expired, making him an unrestricted free agent this summer. Reports suggest that the shooting guard is unlikely to return for another run in Cleveland, especially after the latest Lonzo Ball trade. Yes, Cavs acquired the oldest Ball brother from Chicago in exchange for Isaac Okoro. The addition of another guard signals that the team is not expecting Ty to re-sign. Amid this uncertainty, there are several teams that might be willing to add Jerome to their roster. Here are his top five potential suitors:

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Orlando Magic

Well, Jerome has been linked to Orlando for quite some time. And the team made it clear with the blockbuster Desmond Bane trade that they are ready to take that next step in their championship pursuit. Sure, the addition of Bane’s $36.7 million salary for next season has made Magic’s financial situation tight for the summer. After absorbing his massive contract, they are only $4.3 million below the first apron.

AD

Per reports, Ty is seeking a deal that starts at the full $14.1 million mid-level exception. So, acquiring him would not be financially easy for Orlando. But it might be worth the risk because Jerome just finished a breakout season in Cleveland, averaging a career-high 12.5 points and over three assists. He could be the perfect supporting piece alongside Paolo, Franz, and Desmond.

Los Angeles Clippers

Another team to watch amid Ty’s free agency is the Clippers. Ever since Paul George’s departure and their brutal first round exit, they have been in constant search for a star to pair alongside James Harden and Kawhi Leonard. There were even murmurs about a potential Kevin Durant pursuit. Obviously, Jerome would not fill the Clippers’ need for a superstar. But he is still a solid piece nevertheless.

via Imago Nov 17, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome (2) drives to the basket between Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) and guard LaMelo Ball (1) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

More importantly, Steve Ballmer has enough room to add Ty to his roster. There’s the full mid-level exception, several available draft assets, and multiple tradable contracts. Even with Harden’s $36.3 million player option for next season, Clippers are well below the first apron. Acquiring Ty would give them a reliable player to regulate the offense whenever The Beard is resting on the bench. Moreover, he proved himself as a solid playoff performer, averaging 11.7 points and nearly four assists in this postseason. Something that Clippers could use amid their frequent playoff failures.

Detroit Pistons

Following their incredible season, where they finally ended their five-year playoff drought, Pistons are also ready to make some noise in the East. Right now, their only major salary commitment is Cade Cunningham, who is owed an estimated $46.3 million next season. Apart from him, Tim Hardaway Jr., Dennis Schroder, and Malik Beasley have all played out their current contracts and are set to become unrestricted free agents.

According to the current roster situation, Detroit is a whopping $59.7 million under the first apron. Even if they re-sign a few key players, they will still be left with a lot of maneuverability to add Jerome. The 27-year-old guard would be a perfect addition to the young squad, not just for now but for the foreseeable future. He brings in more perimeter shooting, with his 43.9% efficiency from three, along with his playmaking ability. Pistons could be a sneaky suitor for the Cavs star.

Brooklyn Nets

Amid these options, one team could add Ty just because they need more players on their roster. Well, the Nets have been in complete rebuild mode all summer and recently picked up several promising young prospects in the draft. With no big superstar to rely on, their goal is to restructure the roster and hopefully build a championship calibre team in a few years.

Earlier this month, they were part of a three-team trade with the Hawks and Celtics, which saw Terance Mann moving to Brooklyn. Even after absorbing Mann’s $15.5 million salary for next season, Nets have over $30 million in cap space. Per Spotrac, they are a league high $129.6 million under the first apron. Basically, they have enough assets to do whatever they want this summer. That could mean pursuing Ty and adding another young piece to their rebuilding roster.

Golden State Warriors

While Ty has never suited up for any of the aforementioned organizations before, this next suitor brings a more familiar feeling. Yes, he spent one year playing for the Warriors right before his current stint in Cleveland, averaging 6.9 points and three assists off the bench. Well, Mike Dunleavy could consider bringing the shooting guard back for another run.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

During his brief stint in the Bay Area, Steve Kerr was very fond of Jerome as a player. “He’s got good size, excellent shooter, he’s got really good feel… He’s a really good basketball player.” The head coach once remarked. So, Ty clearly fits well in the Warriors system. Also, they are $25 million below the first apron, which would make adding Jerome easy.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Obviously, Dunleavy also has the looming Jonathan Kuminga uncertainty to worry about, but he cannot stop his championship pursuit stuck in that situation. Signing Jerome seems like a solid option, as he could be a two-way threat alongside Steph and Butler.

It’s evident that several organizations will be gunning for Jerome during his free agency, especially after the breakout season he just had. Which team do you think the Cavs star should sign with next?