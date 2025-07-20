Tyrese Haliburton Left Behind by Girlfriend Jade Jones After Facing Awkward WNBA All-Star Moment

During the Pacers’ historic run to the NBA Finals, the world recognized Tyrese Haliburton’s biggest supporter. You guessed it! His longtime girlfriend, Jade Jones. While Tyrese’s dad was banned for majority of the playoffs following his heated altercation with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jade showed up to every game and cheered for her boyfriend. Even when he went down with a torn Achilles in Game 7, she stood by his side. But tonight, scenes were a bit different between the couple.

As Indiana hosted the WNBA All-Star Weekend, Tyrese and Jade were in attendance to enjoy the festivities. However, a selfie shared by Jade showed the Pacers star left behind while his girlfriend posed for the picture with her “bestie.” Meanwhile, Hali sat behind them, captured awkwardly in the top left corner of the frame.

Unfortunately, this was not Tyrese’s only awkward moment of the night. The beloved star was shown on the jumbotron during the fourth quarter of the All-Star game. While the Indiana crowd showered him with love, Hali was having a hard time finding the camera that was capturing him.

Following several seconds of obvious struggle, he finally found the camera and pointed at it with a smile on his face. That received an even louder cheer from the Indiana crowd, as Tyrese waved to the fans.

