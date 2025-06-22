Tyrese Haliburton’s Father Could Make Shocking Giannis Antetokounmpo Move if This Trade Proposal Goes Through

Last month, Tyrese Haliburton’s father, John, made headlines for all the wrong reasons as he got into a heated altercation with Giannis Antetokounmpo. After his son hit a game winner on The Greek Freak to send the Bucks packing in the first round, John stepped onto the court in excitement and seemingly began taunting the two-time MVP by waving a towel and yelling, “This is what we f—— do! This is what we do!”

Obviously, Giannis was not pleased with the disrespect and confronted Tyrese’s dad. Surrounded by media and team staff, the two butted heads and exchanged some words before going their separate ways. A frustrated Giannis even addressed John’s antics during the postgame presser, “I’m happy that he’s happy for his son… But coming to me and disrespecting me and cursing at me, I think it’s totally unacceptable.” John’s actions led to severe consequences as he got banned from attending Pacers’ games. The ban was eventually lifted during the Conference Finals. Clearly, Giannis and John did not get off on the right foot. But their relationship could take a drastic turn if Pacers pull off an unexpected move this summer.

While the Pacers are busy with the ongoing NBA Finals, their front office has already begun thinking about the future. Earlier this week, they traded their number 23 pick and rights to Mojave King to the Pelicans. In exchange, they got back the 2026 first-round pick that originally belonged to them and they lost last year in the Pascal Siakam deal. This move suggests that Pacers could be eyeing a bigger fish this summer. And media veteran Esfandiar Baraheni believes Giannis could be one of the superstars on their radar, “I’ve toyed around with the idea of them going out for Giannis, even though there was the whole John Haliburton and Giannis situation that happened earlier in the playoffs. He would still be a great fit in what they do.”

The trade proposal amused Kevin O’Connor because of Giannis and John’s controversial history, and he began wondering how Tyrese’s dad would react if the Pacers pull off this deal. “What a great story that would be. John Haliburton holding a Giannis towel.” The analyst remarked, anticipating the shocking aftermath.

