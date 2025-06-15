Tyrese Haliburton’s Girlfriend Caught in Heated Referee Moment Amid NBA Finals Game 4 Controversy

The Indiana crowd was visibly frustrated by the way Scott Foster and his crew officiated Friday’s Game 4. There were multiple stoppages and controversial whistles that went in OKC’s favor, constantly disrupting the flow of Pacers’ offense. Many thought these questionable decisions played a major role in Tyrese Haliburton and Co.’s brutal seven-point loss. And turns out, the officials’ apparent bias even got Tyrese’s girlfriend Jade Jones riled up throughout the game.

In a video shared by De’Aaron Fox’s wife Recee on her IG story, Jade can be seen sitting courtside, pointing and yelling at the officials. This was not a one-off incident. The video highlights several such heated moments where Jade was giving an earful to Foster and his crew, including Josh Tiven and Sean Wright. Of course, she had the entire Pacers fanbase inside a packed Gainbridge Fieldhouse arena backing her up.

Impressed by her intensity, even Recee couldn’t help but fall in love with Jade’s courtside antics. “I love this. Jade be going in.” She wrote, while the video was captioned, “Pov: nobody works harder than the WAGS.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Well, Jade’s frustration in Recee’s shared video was justified because the officials awarded OKC 38 free throw attempts on Friday as compared to Game 3’s 30. Those extra shots from the charity stripes proved pivotal late in the game, as the Pacers blew their seven-point fourth quarter lead at home. Of course, Jade was not the only person from Tyrese’s close circle trash talking the refs. Sitting just two seats to her left was Haliburton’s father, who also had the same intensity all night. Moreover, this is not the first time in this series Jade has gone viral for a heated altercation.

AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jade Jones stood tall against Thunder fans in viral Game 2 moment at OKC

On Friday, Jade and the Pacers had the support of the entire Indiana fanbase, which might have been the reason behind her high energy. But that does not mean she shies away from such altercations when she is inside enemy territory. During Game 2 of the series at OKC, Jade made headlines after a video of her trash talking Thunder fans went viral. The video showed Tyrese’s girlfriend standing tall and yelling at the OKC crowd during a heated game.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Just goes to show the kind of passion and support she has for her boyfriend and the Pacers. As expected, Jade has been Tyrese’s biggest supporter throughout his career, and during this historic playoff run. On multiple occasions, she has worn custom Pacers themed attires to boast her allegiance. Even on Friday, Jade wore denim pants with her boyfriend’s face printed on them. That’s the kind of unconditional support Pacers will need to boost their chances of beating the Thunder and lifting their first NBA Championship. Do you agree?