Tyrese Haliburton’s Girlfriend Joins LeBron James & More After Caitlin Clark’s Return

She’s back! When Caitlin Clark returned to action tonight following a five-game hiatus due to a left quad injury, everyone expected her to be a bit rusty. But for a superstar of her calibre, a few weeks away from the game are not enough to take away her killer mentality. Caitlin picked up right where she left off and dominated the Liberty, handing the reigning champs their first loss of the season. Her historic performance even left LeBron James and the hoop community in awe!

Putting on a show for the crowd upon her return, Clark dropped a stat line of 32 points, 9 assists, and 8 rebounds. And she did it in a way that only she can – by hitting one deep range shot after another, making a career-high seven three pointers. The reigning Rookie of the Year caught fire early, exploding for 14 first quarter points, nine of which came in a span of merely 38 seconds. Thanks to her back-to-back-to-back threes to send the Indiana crowd into a frenzy.

With Caitlin taking over, Fever looked like legitimate contenders once again, as they blew out a star-studded New York team by fourteen points. Like everyone else in the hoop community, LeBron was also ecstatic to see Clark back on the court. “The CC EFFECT!! WELCOME BACK! You were missed!” He tweeted.

Of course, this is not the first time the Lakers superstar has shown his support for Caitlin. Last month, LBJ posted several pictures of his wholesome meeting with the sharpshooter, along with a special message, “Good luck and DO YOU per usual this season!!! @caitlinclark22 🙏🏾💪🏾🫡👑” Even when she dropped a triple-double against Sky, James acknowledged her greatness, “TRIPLE DUB CC!! Great way to kick off the season! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾” Seems like LeBron is a true fan.

Meanwhile, Tyrese Haliburton’s girlfriend Jade Jones also celebrated the Fever star’s return, as she posted an image from tonight’s game on her IG story, writing, “Welcome back 22.” The image had Clark on Gainbridge Fieldhouse’s big screen, highlighting Fever’s win over Liberty.

Well, Clark has been a constant presence during Pacers games throughout their ongoing playoff run. In fact, they have an 8-1 winning record whenever she attends games. So, it’s only right that Tyrese’s girlfriend showed up to Fever’s game to support the Pacers’ lucky charm. And the hoop community also joined in to marvel at Clark’s performance.

Caitlin Clark gets ‘GOAT’ tag as fans compare her to Stephen Curry after 32-point performance vs Liberty

Just like LeBron and Jade, the entire hoop community was happy to see Caitlin back on their television screens, doing what she does best. Amid her dominant performance, comments like “She’s genuinely a never seen before one-of-a-kind-talent. Caitlin Clark you are the GOAT” and “Caitlin Clark is my favorite basketball player. Of all time” began flooding in. Even Point God Chris Paul chimed in, “Liberty vs Fever!! Great game! Caitlin Clark w/three deep 3’s in a row #WNBA”

One awestruck fan even predicted a great future for the Fever star, “Caitlin Clark wining MVP dawg.” Well, if Clark continues putting on performances like tonight, bagging an MVP trophy is not a far-fetched idea. Even as a rookie, she was in MVP conversations last year, averaging 19.2 points and over eight assists. If she ups her numbers this year, she could end the season with another trophy in her cabinet.

Following her career-night from three, many netizens also began comparing Caitlin to the greatest shooter in the world, “THIS! This right here is Steph Curry ‘ish THIS! This is why the fans LOVE Caitlin Freaking Clark! She is electrifying to watch. If you don’t LOVE THIS, do you even love the game?”

Just like Steph did for the NBA, Clark is bringing a revolution to the WNBA with her never seen before shooting. Her ability to pull up from anywhere on the court has truly skyrocketed the league’s popularity and made Fever a must-see team. So, the Steph comparison seems justified, at least based on their impact on the game. Now, Caitlin’s focus is to continue this form and keep getting better as the season progresses. “It’s something for us to build on. One step at a time. Our schedule picks up quite a bit here where we play quite a few games in a short amount of time. So, just continue to build, get better every single day, but this is a good one for us.” She said in her postgame interview. Are you excited to watch CC’s growth this season?