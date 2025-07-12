Tyrese Haliburton Sends Wake Up Call to Pacers Amid Myles Turner’s Blunt Statement

Since being ruled out for the entirety of the 2025-26 season because of his Achilles injury, Tyrese Haliburton has been trying to make the most of his lengthy hiatus. Of course, his topmost priority remains to make a complete recovery and return in All-Star form. But he is not spending this time laying in bed, dwelling on these thoughts. Instead, he is busy supporting the Indiana Fever, and sending a strong message to the Pacers in the process.

You see, Caitlin Clark and Co. hosted the Atlanta Dream tonight at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. While Hali was enjoying the thrilling encounter, an interesting detail caught his attention. At the end of the third quarter, with Fever leading by five points, the jumbotron displayed that all the fans had won free Culver’s cheese curds, as “the Fever turned up the heat!” A code flashed on the screen for everyone to redeem their free snack. And Tyrese realized it was time to give the Pacers a wake-up call.

“Ay yall needa lock in @Pacers” The superstar tweeted, seemingly urging his organization to partner with Culver’s and get such exciting offers for Pacers games as well.

Of course, Hali’s love for Culver’s has been well documented. Ahead of the NBA Finals opener against OKC, Jarace Walker trolled the point guard by requesting a Culver’s order during a presser. “Question to the left, excuse me? If I can get two bacon cheeseburgers and fries from Culver’s.” Walker hilariously remarked, as Tyrese went along with the joke, “I got you. Text me your full order, please.”

Later, while heading onto the team plane for Game 7, Haliburton was spotted carrying a large bag from Culver’s. That even sparked concerns about his unhealthy eating habits amid the intense title race. Clearly, Tyrese loves Culver’s and would prefer having similar in-game offers as the Fever did tonight. But right now, that might be the least of Pacers’ concerns, especially after Myles Turner’s recent confession.

Myles Turner reveals why Milwaukee was a good fit after shocking Pacers departure

With Haliburton sidelined for next season, it’s highly unlikely that Pacers make another run to the NBA Finals right away. And veteran Center Myles Turner knew his window to win his first championship might be closing in Indiana. So, as soon as free agency hit, he took his talents to Milwaukee, signing with the Bucks on a four-year $108.9 million deal.

To make room for Turner’s massive contract, Bucks shocking waived and stretched Damian Lillard’s $113 million contract, which eventually turned out to be a blessing in disguise for both parties. But what motivated Myles to make the move to Milwaukee?

He spilled the beans in his latest statement, “For me, ultimately, it was about just staying competitive. Two years ago, got to the Eastern Conference Finals. Obviously, last year, we got to the Finals. But being there, being a part of winning basketball has just changed my entire perspective on this league. I saw a chance to remain competitive here and Jon, even Doc, have assured me that winning is a top priority here. We just aligned with our visions.”

At 29-years-old, Turner is in the prime of his career and aims to win while he can. Although Bucks are coming off three straight first round exits, Myles’ addition could get them over the hump. Meanwhile, Pacers are busy figuring out their plan for next season, with Haliburton injured and Turner no longer there.