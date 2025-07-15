LeBron James’ Ex-Teammate Makes Cryptic Remark After Insider’s Luka Doncic Confession

LeBron James recently picked up his player option with the Lakers for the 2025-26 season. But around the same time, his camp dropped comments hinting a trade could still happen. That alone kept Lakers fans on edge. Now, one of LeBron’s former teammates tossed fuel on the fire with a cryptic remark about his possible next stop. And suddenly, this offseason got a whole lot messier.

The 40-year-old LeBron James recently exercised his $52.6 million player option for the 2025-26 season. That decision left him and the Lakers locked in a quiet standoff. James opted in, but Los Angeles hasn’t offered an extension, leaving the door wide open for 2026 free agency. LeBron’s agent, Rich Paul, confirmed that LeBron never formally requested a contract extension from the Lakers.

With LeBron publicly chasing a fifth and most likely final championship, he’s determined to maximize his last real shot. Former teammate Udonis Haslem has thrown out a surprising suggestion for where LeBron should chase that elusive 5th ring.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A former LeBron destination might quietly be back in play. James’ longtime teammate, Udonis Haslem, heavily hinted at it on NBA Today. In a clip flagged by Heat Nation, Haslem teased, “If LeBron James wants to put himself in a championship situation, then there has to be an opportunity that he needs to look for. I do know a place where he is welcomed, and he will always be welcomed. Just to put that out there.” Now, this cryptic remark left fans guessing. Sure, every team would want to get LeBron James on their roster. But according to Athlon Sports, the team Haslem alluded to is likely the Miami Heat.

AD

While teams pitch LeBron James on potential landing spots, not every voice urges a move. Veteran NBA insider Marc J. Spears believes patience still makes sense in Los Angeles. Especially now after the Luka Doncic trade. Look, they were 20-12 after the Luka trade… without a training camp,” Spears said on ESPN. “I think patience is best for LeBron now.” But Udonis Haslem might see it differently. While hinting at Miami this week, he was teasing LeBron about a different destination just days ago.

Before Maimi, Udonis Haslem reveals another destination for LeBron James if he leaves Los Angeles

Before circling back to Miami, Udonis Haslem floated another possible landing spot for LeBron James if he leaves Los Angeles. Haslem and James shared the floor in Miami from 2010 to 2014, collecting two titles and reaching four straight Finals. So, it carries weight when Udonis speaks on LeBron’s next move. The surprise wasn’t that Haslem believed James might finish his career outside L.A.; it’s where he hinted that might happen.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Speaking on SportsCenter from NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, Haslem explained, “He could end it elsewhere, if this is his last go around, I think he wants to be comfortable, he wants to enjoy it, and most importantly, he wants to put himself into a situation to win a championship, that was the big thing for him this Summer.” Acknowledging their shared championship history, Haslem didn’t hold back.

“If he can put himself in that situation in another organization, he would explore that,” Haslem added. Then came the eyebrow-raiser. “He’s talking to Steph. Who’s going to turn down The Chef? If Chef cooking up something, I’m showing up for dinner.” So Udonis believes he thinks the Lakers’ legend will pair with Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry.