Ultimatum On Kevin Durant Trade Gives $45 Million Headache To Timberwolves Front Office

The Timberwolves’ pursuit for Kevin Durant is in full swing. Their interest began in February when they were in discussion with the Suns for a potential trade at the midseason deadline. Although a deal was never finalized, it was clear that the Minnesota team would revisit the idea of acquiring the two-time champ this summer. But the dreaded trade restrictions, along with the uncertain future of two key players, are seemingly causing major hindrance in the Wolves’ chase for The Slim Reaper.

As much as they wish to acquire KD, Alex Rodriguez’s squad is currently limited in what they can offer the Suns in exchange. Media veteran Jon Krawczynski detailed the Wolves’ struggles, “This is a complicated situation for the Wolves to navigate… The Wolves are a second-apron team for now, meaning that there are severe restrictions on their ability to make trades. One of those restrictions is that they cannot combine players to aggregate their salaries so they can come close to matching Durant’s number.”

Well, Durant is owed $54.7 million in salary for next season. But Timberwolves cannot cook up a trade package right now because they are among the five teams in the second apron, as per the 2024-25 season payroll. Moreover, they have a looming $45 million decision due to Naz Reid and Julius Randle’s expiring contracts. While Reid has a $15 million player option for next season, Randle has an over $30 million player option. Both stars could decline their options, seeking a long-term deal in Minnesota, or maybe somewhere else.

During last month’s end of season interview, Reid hinted at going for a long-term deal, highlighting his aspiration of becoming a permanent starter in this league. “I’m not completely ruling it out, but it’ll be a lot to think about for sure.” He said, addressing his current sixth man role in Minnesota. Meanwhile, Randle is yet to break silence on his decision. So, Timberwolves cannot really make a significant move until the Reid and Randle situation is finalized. Krawczynski revealed the only way they can pull off the Durant trade in this scenario, “Ultimately, if the Timberwolves are going to be the destination for Durant, they likely would have to reach a handshake agreement with Phoenix in the next two weeks or so and then wait until after the new league year begins on July 6.”

Following July 6, Timberwolves will no longer be a second apron team per the new season limits, which would open up their option of offering a better package to the Suns. “But a LOT has to happen between now and then for KD and Ant to become teammates.” Jon remarked. With the KD pursuit’s fate depending significantly on Naz and JR’s decision, team President Tim Connelly has already sped up the process of determining their future.

Visuals of Tim Connelly and Naz Reid’s private meeting emerge amid looming Kevin Durant trade deadline

Well, the Wolves do not have much time left if they want to pull off the KD trade. While many speculated that Phoenix will finalize a deal before the 25 June draft night, Shams Charania further revealed that the deadline could be much sooner. “You said a week. I think it could be even sooner than that. I think there is some motivation with some teams, potentially even sooner than seven days. Maybe in the next few days, we can get some Kevin Durant trade action.” He said, on the Pat McAfee Show.

Feb 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) sits on the bench during the second half of a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center.

Amid a tight offseason timeline, Tim Connelly appears to be wasting no time addressing key roster decisions—starting with Naz Reid. The two were recently spotted in what looked like a private sit-down at a restaurant, an image that quickly made the rounds on social media. While the exact details of their conversation remain under wraps, the viral photo has sparked heavy speculation that it was about Reid’s future in Minnesota. With the Wolves facing cap constraints and looming second-apron penalties, every personnel move matters—and Reid’s role could be a major domino.

During his end of season interview, Reid claimed that he can be a permanent starter in this league, “Yes, 100 percent. 100 percent… I definitely view myself as a starter, but things happen, things change. You never know what’s ahead of you until you talk about it and until you go through it.” He has been deprived of that role in Minnesota due to the presence of bigger stars in his position, like Randle and Rudy Gobert. The meeting might have been to discuss that scenario.

Meanwhile, Randle also hinted at extending his stay with the Wolves at the start of the season, “They made me feel more than at home being here. Just super comfortable, the energy is up like just being in the building, the energy is up. The guys seem like everybody gets along… Ultimately, yeah, I do want to be here.” Hopefully, they will finalize their decision soon so that Timberwolves get more clarity on how they can go ahead with the Durant pursuit. Do you think they will be able to acquire the two-time champ despite these hurdles?