Unseen Side of Klay Thompson Emerges as Date With Megan Thee Stallion Goes Hilariously Wrong

If love is a battlefield, then golf is the war zone where dignity goes to die. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion, who thought she was heading out for a chill, romantic day on the green with Klay Thompson, only to find herself battling the Arkansas sun, rogue golf balls, and a wardrobe crisis of lavender proportions. It all started so wholesomely.

In an Instagram reel that practically screamed “new relationship energy,” Megan let her NBA boo dress her for the day. The result? A flurry of pink skirts, lavender confusion, and a black-and-white ‘Oreo’ combo that somehow made it onto the course. It was giving golf Barbie chaos, and also peak relationship content. Klay, for his part, was locked in. With the energy of a man who’s found inner peace in his backswing, he guided Megan through every stroke with a zen-like calm.

“Keep those knees quiet,” he coached, part golf pro, part Love Island contestant. The chemistry? Off the charts. The golf game? Uh… less so. Despite her best efforts, and Klay’s patient breakdowns of what “par” actually means… Megan struggled. “This is a game of f**k this,” she declared mid-round, her bangs a sweaty mess, her swing slightly more chaotic than controlled. Klay?

Still smitten. “Ever since I’ve been in love, my golf game’s reaped all the benefits,” he said with a grin, clearly unfazed by missed shots and shanked drives. And this outing wasn’t just a TikTok-worthy date. It followed Klay’s public “hard launch” of their relationship. Recently, the four-time NBA champion had attended one of Megan’s events, openly gushing about how he wished her late parents could see how far she’s come. Sentimental, sweet, and now sunburned.

Between Megan’s relentless one-liners and Klay’s calm presence, fans got a glimpse into a softer, sillier version of the Mavericks’ guard. No defensive rotations, no 37-point quarters. Just a guy trying to teach his girlfriend how to hit out of “the shits”—his words, not ours. As for Megan? Well, golf may not be her sport. But getting through nine holes with love, laughter, and only a slight mental breakdown? Now that’s a championship performance. What happens next, though? Come back here to find out!

