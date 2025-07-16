brand-logo
Update on Warriors’ Bradley Beal Plan Emerges as Mike Dunleavy Presented With Dream Scenario

ByRohan Bhaunt

Jul 16, 2025 | 12:50 AM EDT

It has been a silent summer for the Warriors so far and Dub Nation is starting to get worried. While teams are busy stacking up their roster, Mike Dunleavy is yet to pull off his first free agent signing. But that doesn’t mean the GM does not have his eyes set on some potential targets. As Bradley Beal nears his contract buyout with the Suns, there are rising speculations of him joining forces with Stephen Curry.

In the usual scenario, it would have been nearly impossible for the Warriors to add Beal because of the two years $111 million left on his deal. But the Suns buyout would allow Dunleavy the unique opportunity to sign the veteran guard at a much lower price, hardly affecting their cap space. Per veteran insider Brett Siegel, “As far as Beal, if he wants a minimum and wants to go play with Steph, Golden State would do it.”

So, there is a decent chance of Beal starting next season wearing the Warriors uniform. But there is a problem. “The sense around the league is still that Beal will end up with Clippers.” Siegel remarked. Yes, Steve Ballmer has also been in search of a new star to pair alongside Kawhi Leonard and James Harden. Beal could be that guy. So, Dunleavy will face tough competition in his pursuit.

(Developing Story)

Will Bradley Beal choose the Warriors' legacy or the Clippers' ambition for his next chapter?

