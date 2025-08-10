Utah Jazz Legend Quickly Corrects Claim That Could’ve Hurt Michael Jordan’s Pride

Michael Jordan is stepping back into the NBA spotlight this season, but this time from behind the microphone. He’s set to join NBC’s broadcasting team, bringing his insight to the game he once ruled. His career needs no introduction: six NBA titles, five MVP awards, fourteen All-Star appearances, and a spot in the Hall of Fame. His jersey number 23 is retired in Chicago and even by Miami, a team he never played for. It’s no wonder his name still sparks awe in the basketball world.

Jordan’s dominance on the court went beyond stats, inspiring nicknames that bordered on myth. One of the most famous? “Black Jesus.” It traces back to stories like Reggie Miller’s rookie mistake in 1987 when he trash-talked Jordan. By the end of the game, Jordan had dropped 44 points and told Miller: “Be sure, and be careful, you never talk to Black Jesus like that!”. Larry Bird once added to the legend, saying after a 63-point playoff game that it was “God disguised as Michael Jordan.” But did everyone believe the nickname stuck?

Recently, Jazz legend John Stockton addressed that very question on The Maverick Approach. Maverick McFly took the opportunity and pried in, “Wait, so real quick, going back to Michael Jordan and playing with him, did they really call him Black Jesus? Like Black Cat, Black Jesus? Was that a thing?” Stockton replied, “I never heard that.” He didn’t dismiss the possibility entirely but made it clear it wasn’t something he personally encountered.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He stated, “I’m not saying it didn’t happen, I’m just saying I didn’t know. And I would tell you.” Stockton’s quick, matter-of-fact tone seemed to close the door on any wild speculation.

AD

USA Today via Reuters May 31, 1998; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan (23), right, is guarded by Indiana Pacers player Reggie Miller (31) in the second half at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Anne Ryan-USA TODAY

Although being called the “black cat” would certainly not fly well with the Bulls legend. In the same episode, Stockton joined a rapid-fire game about big names. When McFly mentioned Jordan, Stockton called him a “Competitor. Top competitor.” Short and sharp, but it spoke volumes. Coming from one of the most respected point guards ever, it was a nod to Jordan’s relentless drive. That mix of respect and candid honesty is exactly why Stockton’s words still carry weight today.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Lebron James acknowledges Michael Jordan’s “Black Jesus” nickname

When LeBron James met Michael Jordan for the first time, it was nothing short of surreal. Speaking on Uninterrupted, the Lakers star described how the moment felt larger than life. “When I met Michael Jordan for the first time, I literally couldn’t believe it was him… The dude looked like Jesus Christ to me, he was Black Jesus to me and nobody could tell me any different.” For LeBron, it was as if one of his childhood heroes had stepped right out of the TV screen.

He recalled the exact setting. “We walk up there and the first person we see is Charles Oakley. When he moved, Mike is sitting on the bench press and I was like ‘oh my f*cking god!’ I didn’t think he was real, man. I only thought he lived in the tv.” That mix of awe and disbelief is something many players have shared when meeting Jordan, whose presence still commands a mythical level of respect.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While Jordan’s prime had passed by the time LeBron entered the league, the two still shared the court once. In 2003, at Jordan’s Santa Barbara camp, the then-18-year-old rookie played alongside the 40-year-old legend. According to LeBron, they didn’t lose a single game together that day. The lack of footage only fuels the imagination of fans about what it looked like to see them on the same team.

Two decades later, LeBron has carved his own legendary path. With four championships, four MVPs, and nineteen All-Star appearances, he stands as one of the few players who can be mentioned in the same breath as Jordan. Yet, even with all he has achieved, that first meeting still stands as a moment where he saw not just a man, but “Black Jesus.”