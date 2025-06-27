Jazz Owner Dwyane Wade Sends Special Message to 23YO Draft Pick as Ace Bailey Situation Worsens

It started as a dream pick for the Utah Jazz. Ace Bailey, once projected to be a top-three lock, slipped to fifth overall. Concerns had surfaced when Bailey skipped several private workouts, making teams wary. Yet, Utah still saw gold in him and grabbed him early, and for many, they got lucky. While fans celebrated, something strange followed. Fellow rookie Walter Clayton Jr. made his way to Salt Lake City, but Bailey didn’t. That absence stirred unease, especially since this pick meant a lot to the franchise.

What made things even more confusing was Dwyane Wade’s recent surprise message, not to Bailey, but to another rookie. Marquette Basketball posted a heartfelt video from Jazz owner for 23-year-old Kam Jones. “Yo, Kam, on campus right now, I’m with the team,” Wade said. “Man, we all thinking about you, we all cheering for you, we all rooting for you.” Jones was taken eighth in the second round by San Antonio but traded to Indiana. The former Marquette star has connections to Wade’s own college roots, which may explain the love. Still, it was hard not to notice who Wade didn’t mention.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marquette Basketball (@marquette.basketball) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Meanwhile, Bailey’s camp insists all is well. Andrew Whitley, president of GSE Worldwide, said on live TV, “Yeah, no, he’s thrilled to be going to Utah.” According to Whitley, Bailey saw Utah as an ideal fit over chasing a higher draft spot. He added, “We think he can do a lot of great things out there.” That should’ve settled things, right? But fans can’t ignore Bailey’s silence and absence from early team activities.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This is a developing story…