Victor Wembanyama Announces Major Update on Blood Clot Injury After EuroBasket News

Some things don’t need drum rolls. Like the first time Wemby stepped on an NBA court or the way the basketball world holds its breath every time he lands awkwardly. But this? This latest update? It needed fireworks. Because for five long months, fans, teammates, and even his French national coaches have just been… waiting. Wondering. Hoping the quiet around his shoulder wasn’t the loudest alarm of all.

Victor Wembanyama wasn’t just missing games. He was ghosting an entire movement. The Spurs’ future, France’s EuroBasket hopes, the league’s defensive hierarchy- everything hit pause when doctors found a blood clot in his right shoulder. And yeah, the silence got scarier by the week. You’d see teammates talking about next season. France is releasing preliminary rosters. And Wemby? Nowhere. But that changed in a heartbeat.

“I’m officially cleared to return,” he told L’Équipe, in a rush of relief that practically jumped off the page. “It just happened – I got the green light from the Spurs’ medical staff just a few hours ago (last Friday). Phew, I’ll finally be able to play a bit of basketball again!” The news dropped via @MaximeAubin on X, and just like that, it felt like the NBA’s tallest question mark had become an exclamation point. The kid’s back. The blood clot is gone. And basketball, real basketball, is finally calling his name again.

Before the injury, Wemby was averaging 24.3 points, 11 rebounds, and 3.8 blocks on 47.6% shooting — numbers that had Defensive Player of the Year written all over them. But even with the medical green light, there’s a bittersweet twist. France just ruled him, Rudy Gobert, Mathias Lessort, and him out of EuroBasket 2025. No towering trio. No rim protection nightmare. And suddenly, a gold-medal favorite looks very… human.

Still, you take your wins where you can. Wemby’s healthy, the Spurs have their franchise anchor back, and a new season’s up ahead. Sure, France’s EuroBasket dreams took a hit, but for San Antonio? This is the kind of July headline that feels like Christmas in sneakers.

This is a developing story…