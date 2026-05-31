Victor Wembanyama Makes Concerning Admission on Gregg Popovich After Game 7 Win: “We Can’t Even Imagine”

Last night, the fireworks in San Antonio’s sky washed away the gloom and doom like vivid, colored rain. The 4382-day wait is finally over. The Spurs are NBA Finals-bound for the seventh time in franchise history, marking the start of the Victor Wembanyama era. And as the flag bearer of this generation, Wemby couldn’t help but think of the most important (pardon my understatement) person in franchise history, Gregg Popovich.

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Before that, though, Wemby was living through it all after the final buzzer at Paycom Center. From breaking down in tears to the elation of hoisting the WCF trophy to confirming in disbelief if the conference finals MVP award was actually for him, this was a complete emotional roller coaster for the Frenchman. The 22-year-old also proved he’s a people’s champion. On his way to the tunnel, he let the Spurs fans touch his MVP trophy, sharing the win with the people who matter the most. But once in the press room, the emotions flooded back to him and hit him like a truck.

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The Alien was losing his voice throughout the interview. It became almost painful for him when he felt that lump in his throat while talking about his beloved Coach Pop. What does this win mean for Pop? A harmless yet important question was thrown his way. And he wasn’t ready for it.

“I can’t answer that question,” Wemby said in his post-game interview in an emotionally rich voice after bawling his eyes out moments before. “I don’t know what it means for him. That’s a guy who’s got more experience as a coach than almost anybody and has been through so many things in his career and so many things right now as ‘El Jefe’. He goes through some things we can’t even imagine. I need to call him. I need to see him. I need to talk to him.”

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USA Today via Reuters Dec 23, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich speaks with San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Since being drafted in 2023, Coach Pop was the one to show him the ropes around the NBA. His mentor, a father figure, collapsed in a local restaurant in April 2025. That was after his stroke in late 2024. Since then, the 77-year-old has stepped down from the head coaching job. Even in his behind-the-scenes involvement, Popovich relies on his walking stick and an aide, most of the time, his favorite student, Tim Duncan. But being the private person he is, Popovich keeps his personal struggles after health troubles under wraps.

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“I don’t know if he’s ever if he’s going to do an interview about it,” Wemby continued. “I figured, knowing him, he’s not going to. So when I talk to him, it’s going to be only stored in my head, except if I record it in secret.”

Will the Alien give everyone a sneak peek of that conversation? We’ll never know. But what we know is that this is Wemby’s era, and we are just a part of it.

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Victor Wembanyama takes the Spurs to the promised land

To commemorate the NBA Finals berth, Nike released a video for their prized athlete after Game 7. “He has arrived,” the 17-second video concluded. His 22 points on the night took his series average to 27.3. Coupled with 10.9 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game, WemVP left his mark throughout the course of the playoff run. But he stayed humble, even in victory, praising his teammates more than basking in his own glory.

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Julian Champagnie, waived in 2023 by the 76ers, lit up Game 7 from deep range. The 24-year-old Staten Island native went 6-for-10 from three, bringing his tally to 20.

“Julian’s amazing,” Wemby said in the post-game presser. “He deserves everything that he gets, and he’s the type of guy that makes you want to die for him on the court because he gives so much effort, and he’s got such an amazing story. He got cut in the NBA a few years back. He’s had tough moments, but he keeps pushing, and now he’s taking this team to the NBA finals.”

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The other hero of the night, Luke Kornet, also got the love he deserved from the 7’4″ teammate. With 6 minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Kornet made a chase-down block on Isaiah Hartenstein that alone justifies the $41 million contract. Talking about it after the game, Wemby had only nice things to say.

“I was so, so stoked,” Wemby said. “I was so proud of him. So happy. That’s the definition of a winning play, it’s whoever wanted it more.”

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The stat sheet shows only the 6 minutes he logged, adding only two points to the team’s tally. But that one “blocked by James” flashback turned out to be a defining moment in the game!

“Winning the Larry O’Brien, it’s a childhood dream and having a real shot at it, having a tangible chance at winning it, at realizing a dream… It’s a chance, it’s a lifetime chance,” Wemby said, describing his feelings after an eight-second pause to collect his thoughts. “You never know when it’s going to happen again.” But his supporting cast are well equipped to make it happen.

Surrounded by fast and flashy guards in Dillon Harper, Stephon Castle (assist leader with 60 so far), and De’Aaron Fox, Wembanyama remains the focal point of the Spurs’ success. Finishing his first playoffs with 23.2 points per game, 10.8 rebounds, and 3.5 blocks, the Frenchman awaits the Knicks in the NBA Finals. A repeat of 1999 is sure to generate the hype this occasion deserves.

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And one thing is for certain: Victor Wembanyama is a problem for the whole league to solve, with the answer just eluding everyone.