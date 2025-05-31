Victor Wembanyama Reacts to Texas Rival’s Unwanted Stat Amid Crucial Health Update

When it comes to NBA fan bases, things can get real dramatic, real fast. And let’s just say some cities are better at taking Ls than others. Online meltdowns? Check. Conspiracy theories after every loss? Double check. But every now and then, a stat drops that makes everyone pause and say: Wait… seriously? According to @VegasInsider, no one takes that crown quite like the Dallas Mavericks faithful, who are ranked as the most negative fan base in the league. Yes, the list is out! But the real punchline? Victor Wembanyama & Co.’s fans landed dead last… meaning they’re the most positive crowd in the league.

Victor Wembanyama caught wind of this and couldn’t resist throwing some shade with a simple but savage caption on his repost of the tweet: “When I’m in a positive comment competition and my opponent is a Spurs fan.” That’s Wemby’s way of saying Spurs fans bring the good vibes—too chill and optimistic to be dragged down by the ups and downs of the NBA grind. Meanwhile, he’s clearly having fun watching the league’s most negative and his rival’s fans scramble.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On top of the social media fun, Wembanyama’s recent health update, coming straight from Shams Charania, brings real good news for Spurs fans! After some uncertainty earlier this season, Victor’s progress looks solid, sustaining optimism that he’ll return to full form and keep San Antonio competitive.

“The Spurs, everything I hear, they fully expect him to be ready to go for the start of next season, for the start of training camp,” Charania said. Needless to say, the positive vibes seem to be rubbing off on the whole Spurs community.

Victor Wembanyama’s comeback season is already fueling Spurs optimism

Why does this fan base divide matter? Because fan energy fuels team culture, and Victor Wembanyama knows this better than most. The Mavericks’ negativity might reflect ongoing struggles to meet expectations, creating a pressure cooker environment. For the Spurs, that positive vibe is a strategic asset.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Wembanyama’s sophomore season may have ended early, but he still averaged 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 3.8 blocks, and even 1.1 steals while shooting nearly 48% from the field and 35.2% from deep — in just 46 games. He wasn’t just producing; he was making history. In a late-December stretch, he racked up 18 blocks and 10 threes in just two games, including a 42-point flamethrower performance that sent NBA Twitter into meltdown.

Then came the curveball. On February 20, the Spurs announced Wembanyama had been diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis (DVT) in his right shoulder, a rare and serious condition that sidelined him for the remainder of the 2024–25 season. For most franchises, that would’ve meant a gut punch. For the Spurs, it just added another chapter to their patience-first rebuild.

But now? The vibes are back. And that’s music to San Antonio’s ears. With the midseason addition of De’Aaron Fox, the Spurs suddenly look like a team that could leap out of the rebuilding bracket and into the playoff hunt as soon as 2026. The Spurs finished 13th in the West this year with a 34–48 record, but they’re positioned with youth, talent, and, most importantly, a fan base that actually believes in the process. How many teams can even say that anymore, right? Which brings us full circle: Wembanyama’s jab at the Mavericks wasn’t just petty. It was rather symbolic.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He’s the face of a franchise and a fan base that’s choosing hope, humor, and long-term vision over chaos and negativity. Dallas fans may be louder, angrier, and more volatile, but San Antonio fans? They’ve got Victor Wembanyama, a clean bill of health, and the patience to let this thing grow. That, more than anything, might be the Spurs’ real superpower.