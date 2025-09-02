Victor Wembanyama’s First Championship Wait to Prolong as 4 Teammates Mount Spurs HC’s Headache

When Victor Wembanyama arrived in San Antonio, expectations were immense. He fueled the excitement himself, declaring, “I’m trying to win a ring ASAP,” while legends, analysts, and even league boss Adam Silver hailed him as basketball’s future. His first two seasons showcased his ability to dominate on both ends of the floor (22.5 points per game, 10.8 rebounds, and 3.7 blocks). Yet, the promise of contention has not materialized. Both campaigns ended without a deep playoff push, and this year’s early collapse left the Spurs faithful still waiting for Wembanyama’s championship breakthrough.

By February 2025, the Spurs’ hopes hit another hurdle. Their star was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder, a serious condition that shut him down for the season. Wembanyama had been leading the league with 3.8 blocks per game and was a frontrunner for Defensive Player of the Year. Still, the shutdown left San Antonio scrambling. By mid-July, however, the tide turned as Wembanyama announced he was fully cleared. “Phew, I’ll finally be able to play a bit of basketball again!” he told French media. Even with Wemby back, uncertainty surrounds the Spurs’ roster.

As Tim Bontemps explained on The Hoop Collective, “You didn’t mention it earlier, but in our forecast they were tied with the match for forty-four wins, and again they go back to the piece I had the other day. They were another one of the teams that I picked the under on, and it’s for these reasons.” His words highlight the bigger question: can talent alone mask the team’s mismatched roster? Bontemps later stressed the lineup concerns that have haunted San Antonio.

“If you look at the roster, it’s incomplete, I would say, and they’re very light in the front court… Those three guards don’t really fit together, at least on paper.” He pointed to how De’Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, Dylan Harper, and Devin Vassell all need heavy minutes, making it tricky for Mitch Johnson to balance. These four pieces, while talented, could easily become the coach’s biggest headache if rotations clash.

So, where does this leave the Spurs? The title dream waits, but the path is tangled.

The return of Wembanyama restores hope, yet the fit of the roster remains unresolved. They have young stars, an MVP-caliber anchor, and a coach tasked with solving a tricky jigsaw. For now, San Antonio seems a season and a few roster tweaks away from becoming a true contender. The wait for Wembanyama’s first championship continues, and fans are left to wonder: how much longer?

From Shaolin training to NASA visit, Wembanyama keeps expanding his Universe

Victor Wembanyama has never been one to hide his quirks. From buying Star Wars LEGO sets with his first NBA paycheck to keeping a strict 9 p.m. bedtime, he often chooses a path different from most stars his age. While he avoids outside distractions, one obsession pulled him in this offseason: space. That curiosity led him straight to NASA, where he spent a day exploring like a kid on a cosmic playground.

On Friday, NASA shared glimpses of his visit on X, showing him inside the Vehicle Mockup Facility, Mission Control, and even testing a lunar rover. “He even signed the hatch like a true space VIP,” NASA wrote. It was yet another sign that the 7-foot-4 center is more than just a basketball phenomenon. His off-court interests keep stretching in new directions, and they all seem to reveal another layer of his personality.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This love of science isn’t entirely new. Back at his Rookie of the Year press conference, Wembanyama surprised reporters when he spoke about dark matter. “Dark matter is a mass we can’t see,” he said, “but we know (it) is there because it has influence on gravitational pulls and the speed of gravitational orbits in every galaxy.” His fascination was clear, and he added, “We can’t see it. We can’t observe it, but we can observe its influence. This is dark matter.”

Alongside his recovery from deep vein thrombosis, Wembanyama has made this off-season Spurs’ title hopes stall as four teammates spark challenges, leaving Wembanyama still chasing his first championship season, a mix of growth and adventure. He trained with Shaolin Monks, collaborated with Kevin Garnett, and hosted a unique chess-basketball event. Now, with NASA checked off his list, fans might wonder what universe he plans to explore next.