Warriors Front Office Heads to LA Amid Jonathan Kuminga Decision as Al Horford Rumors Swirl

The Golden State Warriors are chasing a roster reset worthy of another title run. But this summer demands tough, franchise-shifting calls. And one of those dilemmas centers around 2022 NBA champion Jonathan Kuminga. Kuminga, who’s grown steadily under the wing of Steph Curry since 2021, might be on his way out. According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, serious talks between Kuminga and the Warriors haven’t materialized. Despite the 21-year-old averaging 15.3 points per game last season, the franchise shows little urgency to lock him down.

General manager Mike Dunleavy made it clear, they want clarity on Kuminga’s future “sooner rather than later.” But league insiders believe the situation’s complexity makes a quick deal unlikely. Meanwhile, as free agency approaches, the Warriors’ front office will be operating out of Los Angeles, following a recent team tradition. Rumors of Al Horford joining the mix have only thickened the air around Golden State’s offseason strategy. One thing’s certain. And that is decisions made in LA could shape the Warriors’ championship window for years to come.

Team sources have made it clear that finding a stretch center sits high on the Warriors’ offseason priority list. And around the league, Al Horford’s name keeps surfacing as Golden State’s preferred target. The veteran big would bring floor spacing, playoff composure, and defensive versatility to a roster chasing the final run. However, money matters complicate everything. If the Warriors deploy their taxpayer midlevel exception, projected at $5.7 million, on Horford or any other free agent. Then, they’ll trigger a hard cap at the second apron, which is currently set at $207.8 million.

Right now, the Warriors carry nine guaranteed contracts totaling $170.5 million. Jonathan Kuminga’s qualifying offer, extended this past weekend, adds another wrinkle. It’s worth $7.9 million, but his cap hold sits at a hefty $22.9 million. If the front office delays a decision, Kuminga’s number will jam up their books well into July, tightening an already suffocating payroll situation.

Two teams surface as possible destinations for Jonathan Kuminga this offseason

If Jonathan Kuminga doesn’t suit up alongside Steph Curry next season, two destinations could be the frontrunners. One is the Miami Heat and the other is Chicago Bulls. Either move would force Kuminga into a drastically different system. Because both franchises value toughness and defensive grit over Golden State’s high-paced, perimeter-heavy game.

Jonathan Kuminga ranked as one of the Warriors’ top four scorers last season, averaging 15.3 points per game. While he didn’t crack the starting lineup consistently, he delivered as a dependable sixth man, stepping in whenever the stars grabbed a breather.

Now, the 21-year-old wants a bigger payday and a more prominent role. His scoring average has held steady over the last two seasons, 16.1 and 15.3 points per game, making his case stronger. With his four-year, $24 million rookie deal expiring and a $7.6 million salary last season, Kuminga’s next contract figures to land well north of that number.