Warriors Suffer Setback in Jonathan Kuminga Trade Talks as 3 Stars’ Future Remains in Jeopardy

You know that feeling when everyone’s waiting on you to pick a restaurant, but you’re still deciding between sushi and tacos? That’s basically the Golden State Warriors right now… and Jonathan Kuminga is the guy holding the menu. With no clear understanding between the two camps, it seems evident that all roads that lead to Kuminga are jammed. The Sacramento Kings do not have the cap space, the Lakers can’t fit in either, the Bucks won’t exchange for Giannis, and the latest hope Toronto Raptors, might not be able to, and the Warriors due to their Immanuel Quickley bond. So, free agency? Stalled. Veteran signings? Delayed. Roster clarity? Fogged up like a windshield on a rainy day. All due to finance.

The Warriors want to move, but their restricted free agent has turned into the league’s most high-stakes speed bump. Just ask Gary Payton II, who flat-out told Marc Spears he’s “waiting on JK” when asked about his free agency status. Same with De’Anthony Melton, who’s been linked to the Warriors for weeks. Even Al Horford, reportedly eyeing one last playoff run in the Bay, is parked in uncertainty. Because as long as Kuminga’s situation drags on, the rest of the Warriors’ summer plans are stuck in neutral.

And it’s not just about Sacramento’s reluctance to part with Keegan Murray or Keon Ellis. The holdup? Golden State reportedly wants an unprotected 2030 first-round pick. That’s right. 2030. We don’t even know what the NBA will look like then. Will the NBA league finally have shorter games? Who knows. But what we do know is, until the Kings blink… or someone else gets involved, nothing is moving. Behind the curtain, it’s even messier.

Kuminga, who just wrapped up a season averaging 15.3 points and 4.6 rebounds on 45.5% shooting, is finally looking like the two-way wing Golden State hoped for when they drafted him seventh overall in 2021. He was dynamic as an off-ball cutter, increasingly dangerous in isolation, and brought athleticism the Dubs sorely needed. Yet somehow, he still wasn’t guaranteed crunch-time minutes. That inconsistency? It’s left a bitter taste.

“He has the leverage of screwing the Warriors,” said a Locked On Warriors analyst, referring to Kuminga’s $8 million qualifying offer. If he signs it, he essentially gains a no-trade clause and becomes an unrestricted free agent next summer. Decline it, and he’s playing contract chess against one of the league’s most deliberate front offices.

The Golden State Warriors‘ offer, reportedly two years, $45 million with a team option and zero no-trade protection, feels more like a test than a commitment. Kuminga’s camp, led by agent Aaron Turner, countered with a three-year, $82 million deal. The twist? It would still keep the Warriors below the second apron. So, this isn’t just about money. It’s about trust, control, and finally being seen as more than a project.

Kuminga wants more than minutes… or does he?

For Jonathan Kuminga, this negotiation is about rewriting the story arc. Four years in, he’s still fighting for minutes on a team that preaches development while chasing titles. He’s seen Jordan Poole get paid and shipped out, seen Moses Moody leapfrog him some nights, then disappear others. He’s had glimpses of being The Guy… only for the leash to snap back. Now? He’s tired of being yanked.

via Imago Apr 9, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) dribbles upcourt against the San Antonio Spurs in the second period at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, the suitors are circling. The Sacramento Kings and the Phoenix Suns have reportedly floated four-year deals worth around $90 million with player options. Now that’s not just a bag. That, my friends, is a full-on duffel. And it comes with something Golden State can’t guarantee: starter minutes and a long leash. That’s why this is pressure left and right.

Sign the QO, and Kuminga walks into unrestricted free agency next summer, effectively daring Golden State to play nice or lose him for nothing. Accept a multi-year deal without a no-trade clause, and he risks being the next salary filler the moment someone shiny becomes available. The ripple effects are everywhere. Even Seth Curry, for that matter, the Warriors are not committing until they define their vision.

Slater reported that Steph Curry personally likes Melton, and the team had high hopes for him before his ACL tear. But no deal is imminent, because no one knows if they’re rebuilding, retooling, or re-Kuming. And what if he stays? Then you have to re-ask the uncomfortable question: Will Steve Kerr actually play him when it matters? Or will Kuminga spend another year playing 26 strong minutes before vanishing in the fourth quarter?

The Warriors have always clung to their mantra of “strength in numbers.” But right now, they’re stuck at nine players under contract heading into August, and they’ve got a decision to make. Do you give a 22-year-old the keys to the next chapter, or do you cash in while his stock is high? Whatever they choose, it had better be soon. Because the NBA offseason clock is ticking, and right now, it’s Jonathan Kuminga who’s got his finger on the pause button.