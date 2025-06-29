Warriors Trade Proposal Sends Key Player to Western Rivals as Jonathan Kuminga Awaits Free Agency

Is the dynasty really over? Or are the Warriors quietly gearing up for a ruthless second act? If this proposed trade is any indication, Golden State’s front office is far from finished scheming. Because sending not one, but two young prospects and multiple first-rounders to a conference rival? That’s a win-now ambush. And in the middle of all of it? Jonathan Kuminga, stuck in limbo while the franchise does its annual dance between sentiment and strategy.

What deal is this that’s got Warriors Twitter in a frenzy? Golden State receives elite perimeter defender Herbert Jones from the New Orleans Pelicans. In return? Moses Moody, Trayce Jackson-Davis, and two first-round picks (2027 and 2029). It’s bold. It’s risky. And it tells you everything you need to know about where the Warriors’ priorities lie: defense, defense, and more defense!

Monte Poole recently reported that Golden State is expected to pursue an elite wing stopper this offseason. And well, no surprise there — their perimeter defense took a bit of a nosedive this season. But what is surprising is how aggressive the Warriors seem to be getting. Despite all the chatter about Golden State’s defensive decline, the numbers from 2024–25 paint a different picture.

The Warriors finished the 2024-25 season ranked 7th in defensive rating. But here’s the thing, though: even with those metrics, Golden State didn’t feel like a defensive powerhouse. Not consistently. They lacked that nightmare-on-the-perimeter presence they once boasted with prime Draymond. And that’s exactly where Herbert Jones could shift the entire dynamic… from solid to suffocating. And then NBA insider Brett Siegel added fuel to the fire.

He posted that Golden State has discussed both Herbert Jones and Nickeil Alexander-Walker in recent internal talks. While Siegel clarified that this isn’t a formal report, the context is loud. The Warriors are preparing to shop. And the clock? It’s ticking. But why does this matter so much now?

That’s because Jonathan Kuminga, the 22-year-old breakout forward, is due for a potential extension or a pathway to restricted free agency. After showing major growth this postseason, averaging 20.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, Kuminga seemed like a piece to build around. But as the Warriors look to employ a win-now strategy rather build-for-future one, Kuminga’s future suddenly feels far less certain. Though if the Warriors pull the trigger on a deal like this, it could send a message to Kuminga that his long-term role isn’t as locked in as it once seemed. Or worse, that he’s next on the trade block.

Herbert Jones, meanwhile, is the kind of player every contender covets. Gritty, switchable, and allergic to bad rotations, he’s made a name for himself as one of the NBA’s premier on-ball defenders. At just 26, he’s already a tone-setter. Add him to a Warriors system desperate to bring back its defensive identity, and suddenly, Steph Curry gets another dog on the wing. But make no mistake, people, acquiring Jones wouldn’t be cheap.

How far will the Warriors go to make the most of Stephen Curry’s final years?

Moody showed flashes of reliability last season, especially during crunch-time minutes. Trayce Jackson-Davis looked like a steal on his rookie contract. And those 2027 and 2029 first-round picks? That’s future insurance. So the question now becomes: how desperate are the Warriors to remain relevant in the West? With Jimmy Butler’s future still vague and Draymond Green’s leadership slowly aging into volatility, and Steve Kerr apparently being replaced by his son dearest, every move now becomes a referendum on the Stephen Curry timeline. He’s the Golden Boy after all.

USA Today via Reuters Jan 24, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) high fives guard Stephen Curry (30) and head coach Steve Kerr as a time out is called against the Atlanta Hawks during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

As for Kuminga, he remains the Warriors’ biggest wild card. If the team doesn’t extend him this summer, they risk creating another Jordan Poole-esque distraction. But if they do, while continuing to chase win-now trades, they’ll have to show him where he fits in. Or risk losing him mentally, if not literally, down the road. (If you’re also humming “Stayin’ Alive by the Bee Gees right now, big high fives to you!) For now, though, all eyes are on the front office.

The Warriors are known for playing chess while the rest of the league plays checkers. But this summer? Every move feels more like high-stakes poker. But at the end of the day, what remains unchanged is that the Golden State isn’t quietly fading into irrelevance. They’re reloading. And if the price is right, don’t be shocked if the next big move shakes the West to its core.