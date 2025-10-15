What Happened To Malcolm Brogdon? Why Did Knicks Star Retire?

In a surprising move, New York Knicks guard Malcolm Brogdon has decided to step away from basketball. The veteran player announced his retirement on Wednesday after nine seasons in the league. This decision comes just weeks after the Knicks signed him to an Exhibit 9 contract in September, hoping his veteran presence would bolster a bench that averaged just 18.3 points last season. Brogdon was actually on track to secure a spot on the Knicks’ final regular-season roster.

Despite this, he had been giving serious thought to ending his career. He informed Knicks officials that he would retire rather than wait to be cut, telling ESPN “Today, I officially begin my transition out of my basketball career… I am deeply grateful to have arrived to this point on my own terms and now to be able to reap the benefits of my career with my family and friends”.

The announcement surprised teammates who had welcomed his leadership in training camp and left a sudden hole in a roster already facing a crunch for spots.​ He expressed deep gratitude for his time in the league. “I have proudly given my mind, body and spirit to the game over the last few decades,”

Brett Siegel, replying to Shams Charania’s report about the retirement, called it an “Interesting decision for Brogdon, who had a lot of fans in the Knicks organization” and added that New York’s inability to trade a young prospect like Pacôme Dadiet likely pushed Brogdon to retire since he would otherwise have been cut to clear roster space.​

Malcolm Brogdon had signed his Exhibit 9 deal with the understanding that he’d play a key bench role, but the team’s struggle to move Dadiet or another young player forced tough choices on a 15-man limit roster. His departure leaves the Knicks with one less veteran option behind star guards Jalen Brunson and Miles McBride, and it accelerates decisions on whom to waive or trade before the October 18 deadline.​

Malcolm Brogdon entered the league as the 36th overall selection by the Milwaukee Bucks, making his success story unique. He is one of only two players in NBA history to win both the Rookie of the Year and Sixth Man of the Year awards. His career also includes a celebrated 50 40 90 season in 2019, where he shot with remarkable efficiency from the field, three point range, and the free throw line.

He played for five other teams including the Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics before arriving in New York. His time in Boston earned him the Sixth Man award, though an elbow injury in those playoffs began a tougher final chapter. He suited up for both the Portland Trail Blazers and Washington Wizards in recent years, with his playing time becoming less consistent.

The Knicks now move forward without the backcourt depth Brogdon was expected to provide behind Jalen Brunson. His retirement opens a roster spot for the team as they prepare for their season opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Malcolm Brogdon concludes his career with solid averages of 15.3 points and 3.6 assists per game, walking away on his own terms to spend time with his family and friends. Amidst all this, 3 players have been in trade rumors following Mike Brown’s Roster changes, about which let’s discuss further.

Mike Brown makes roster changes

The New York Knicks are in a serious crunch to figure out their team before a hard Saturday deadline. Coach Mike Brown and the front office have to cut down their roster to just fifteen players, and that means making some tough calls on who stays and who goes. The team has a bunch of veterans on temporary deals and not enough spots for all of them, creating a real puzzle to solve.

Three young players find themselves at the center of most trade talks. Miles McBride, Pacome Dadiet, and Tyler Kolek are the names popping up as the Knicks look to clear space. The team really wants to keep experienced guards Landry Shamet, so roster flexibility leans towards trading.

The trade market for most of these players is pretty quiet, but McBride is drawing real interest. Other teams have sent “worthwhile” offers for the guard after his career best year. He put up 9.5 points and 2.9 assists per game while hitting over 38 percent of his threes over the last two seasons. The Knicks now have to decide if they see him as a long term piece.

According to NBA insider Ian Begley, Pacome Dadiet is the most likely player to be moved, while McBride and Kolek are expected to stay unless major trade value is offered.

Dealing Tyler Kolek without getting a player back would let the Knicks keep their veteran group but uses up a slot for the whole year. Trading rookie Pacome Dadiet would be better for the team’s future salary cap, leaving a spot open to sign someone later.

Coach Brown mentioned the G League as an option for Dadiet, adding “he did not know how much the 20-year-old would be involved this season.”

Garrison Mathews has also played well in the preseason, making the competition for those final spots even tighter. This puts the coaching staff in a position where they have to choose between proven veterans who can help right now and younger players with potential. The team’s clear goal is to win as many games as possible this season.

One rival executive thinks the Knicks might already have a trade lined up if nothing better comes along. A deal could involve getting back a very low draft pick or the rights to a player overseas, just to make the numbers work. This win now approach shows the team is all in on building the best roster for a playoff run.