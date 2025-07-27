What is Boban Marjanovic’s Net Worth and Career Earnings in 2025?

Not everyone can be a high flyer like LeBron James, a sharpshooter like Stephen Curry, or a dominant force like Shaquille O’Neal. But one thing that takes little to no effort is being a nice human being. And there might be no one nicer or more beloved in the league than The Gentle Giant, Boban Marjanovic. Although Boban never stacked a superstar resume, the NBA journeyman won hearts wherever he went. And this amazing attribute, along with his basketball skills of course, helped him cumulate a massive bank balance.

What is Boban Marjanovic’s Net Worth?

According to multiple sources, Marjanovic’s net worth is close to $10 million. Obviously, majority of it comes from his NBA salary. Thanks to his 7’4 frame, Boban was always in high demand during his prime, as teams constantly needed backup rim protectors and rebounders. This led to the Serbian Center playing on six different teams during his nine-year NBA tenure.

It was not just his height that intrigued the teams. Boban averaged 5.5 points and nearly four rebounds during his NBA stint and was one of the hardest workers in the league. His Mavs head coach Rick Carlisle once said, “We (have) to kick Boban out of the gym. Literally almost every day, he would overdo it almost every day.”

Meanwhile, former majority owner Mark Cuban was left in awe of Boban’s physique, “The one thing that was the most shocking about Boban was the first time I saw him take off his shirt. He is ripped.” Sure, fitness is one of the top criteria to be an NBA player. But to be ripped at Boban’s size, with single-digit body fat percentage is no easy feat. This dedication only added to his net worth, as he bagged collaborations with several renowned brands, including Nike, State Farm, and Big Blanket Co.

Not only that, Boban’s unique personality landed him massive opportunities in Hollywood, starring in blockbusters like Hustle and John Wick: Chapter 3. But his biggest income source was always the NBA.

Boban Marjanovic’s Contract Breakdown

At 36-years-old, Boban is no longer under contract with any NBA team. His most recent stint in the league was with the Rockets two seasons ago, on a one-year $2.8million deal. Here’s the breakdown:

Year Annual Salary 2023-24 $2,891,467 2024-25 UFA

Unfortunately, Marjanovic finished the season with only fourteen appearances, averaging 3.2 points and over two rebounds. Since leaving the NBA, the Serbian star has been playing overseas. Last September, he inked a deal with Turkish team, Fenerbahçe. Turns out, his stay there lasted merely thirteen outings.

Most recently, Boban took his talents to the Chinese Basketball Association, joining the Zhejiang Lions at the end of last year. His contract details remain undisclosed. But money should not be an issue for the big man after the millions he raked in during his NBA career.

Boban Marjanovic’s Career Earnings

Nine years in the NBA were enough for Boban to make a fortune. According to Spotrac, he raked in a whopping $39.6 million in career earnings through his final season with the Rockets. Here’s the complete breakdown of his year-wise salary:

Year Team Salary 2015 San Antonio Spurs $1,200,000 2016 Detroit Pistons $7,000,000 2017 Detroit Pistons Retained LA Clippers Active $4,152,542 $2,847,458 2018 LA Clippers Retained Philadelphia 76ers Active $4,468,927 $2,531,073 2019 Dallas Mavericks $3,281,250 2020 Dallas Mavericks $3,500,000 2021 Dallas Mavericks $3,500,000 2022 Houston Rockets $3,500,000 $807,005 2023 Houston Rockets $2,891,467

Boban Marjanovic’s College and Professional Career

Obviously, building a multi-million-dollar empire would not have been possible if Boban was not an absolute baller on the hardwood. Don’t get me wrong. He was no LeBron or Steph, but he was better than most people give him credit for. “He’s a better player than everyone thinks. But you couldn’t ask for a better professional, a better teammate, for sure.” His first NBA head coach, Gregg Popovich remarked. And if you impress Pop, there has to be something special about you.

While Boban’s college details remain unknown, he started wreaking havoc in the International scene at a very young age. Prior to joining the NBA, he dominated in the EuroLeague and EuroCup, playing for multiple renowned clubs, including CSKA Moscow and Crvena Zvezda. Then, he brought his talents to USA, starting his NBA career with the Spurs. He later played for the Clippers, Mavs, Pistons, Sixers, and Rockets.

While Boban’s no-jump dunks and standing blocks were one of a kind, what people will remember about him most is his kind nature and jovial personality. According to many of his former teammates, the guy never has a bad day and immediately becomes a close friend. Once instance that defines Boban’s nature best occurred last season. During a Rockets vs Clippers game, the big man intentionally missed two free throws so that LA fans could get free chicken in an arena offer.

“Chicken on me” Boban signalled, as the crowd showered him with loud cheers. When an opposing team’s fanbase loves you, you must be doing something right. That’s Boban for you. His NBA career might be over but he left a unique legacy that goes far beyond basketball, and made millions in the process. What is your favorite Boban memory?