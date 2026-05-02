What Is Jakob Poeltl’s Net Worth in 2026? Toronto Raptors Star’s Contract, Salary & Career Earnings

Born and raised in Vienna, Austria, Jakob Poeltl didn’t take the typical path to the NBA, but he made it count. A standout at Utah, he left college as the 2016 Pac-12 Player of the Year, Pete Newell Big Man Award winner, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award recipient. The kind of exit that turns heads. Toronto made him a Raptor, and he’s been anchoring paint ever since.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Nearly a decade as a pro. And with every season, the reputation and the rewards have only grown. So how much has it all added up to? Let’s break down Jakob Poeltl’s net worth over the years.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Jakob Poeltl’s Net Worth?

As of 2026, Jakob Poeltl’s exact net worth is not publicly disclosed. However, his earnings are largely driven by his NBA contracts, which make up the majority of his wealth.

In 2025, Poeltl signed a four-year, $104 million contract extension with the Toronto Raptors, as reported by ESPN. Before that, he was already playing under a four-year, $78 million deal signed in 2023, earning roughly $19.5 million annually.

ADVERTISEMENT

While he also benefits from endorsements and brand partnerships, these are relatively limited compared to higher-profile NBA stars. As a result, the bulk of his financial growth comes from his on-court earnings rather than off-court ventures.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Nov 10, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl (19) points against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Jakob Poeltl’s Salary & Contract Breakdown

Jakob Poeltl has signed multiple contracts throughout his NBA career, with his total career contract value exceeding $180 million, rather than $200 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

As of 2026, Poeltl is under contract with the Toronto Raptors after signing a four-year, $104 million extension in 2025. The deal was structured by exercising his $19.5 million player option for the 2026–27 season and adding three new years at a significantly higher annual value.

For the 2025–26 season, he is earning approximately $19.5 million, consistent with the contract he signed in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Year-wise Salary Breakdown

Toronto Raptors 2023–24 $19,500,000 ~$500,000 Toronto Raptors 2024–25 $19,500,000 ~$500,000 Toronto Raptors 2025–26 $19,500,000 ~$500,000 Toronto Raptors 2026–27 $19,500,000 — Toronto Raptors 2027–28 $27,300,000 — Toronto Raptors 2028–29 $29,484,000 — Toronto Raptors 2029–30 $27,300,000 —

Jakob Poeltl’s Career Earnings

As of the end of the 2024–25 NBA season, Jakob Poeltl has earned approximately $95 million–$97 million in career salary, based on his contracts across multiple teams.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following his four-year, $104 million contract extension in 2025 with the Toronto Raptors, Poeltl is set to remain with the franchise through the 2029–30 season, significantly increasing his long-term earnings potential.

ADVERTISEMENT

By the end of his current deal, his total career earnings are projected to exceed $180 million, depending on incentives and bonuses.

A Look at Jakob Poeltl’s College and Professional Career

Jakob Poeltl’s basketball journey began at the University of Utah, where he quickly evolved from a promising prospect into one of college basketball’s most dominant big men. During his standout sophomore season, he averaged 17.2 points and 9.1 rebounds per game, while shooting an impressive 64% from the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

His refined footwork and soft touch around the rim earned him the prestigious Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, given to the nation’s top center. In doing so, he became one of the most accomplished Austrian players in NCAA history and cemented his status as a top NBA prospect.

At the professional level, Poeltl has developed into the ultimate “glue guy” and a dependable defensive anchor. After beginning his career with the Toronto Raptors, he was part of a major trade that sent him to the San Antonio Spurs, where he refined his defensive instincts under legendary coach Gregg Popovich.

Now back with the Raptors, Poeltl anchors the team’s interior presence, known for his rim protection, rebounding, and screen-setting. His value to the franchise was reaffirmed in 2025 when he signed a four-year, $104 million contract extension, highlighting the importance of his high-IQ, team-first style of play.

Jakob Poeltl’s Brand Endorsements

Jakob Poeltl maintains a relatively selective endorsement portfolio, focusing on meaningful, tech-driven, and community-oriented partnerships that align with his understated persona. Among his notable collaborations is Google Home, marking one of his most prominent deals in the technology space.

He is also closely associated with the popular NBA-themed guessing game Poeltl, where he serves as both an ambassador and co-owner, working alongside the National Basketball Players Association to relaunch and promote the platform to deepen fan engagement. Like many NBA players, Poeltl has also worn Nike footwear on the court, though details of any long-term endorsement deal remain largely undisclosed.

From his early days as a volleyball-playing kid in Vienna to becoming one of the NBA’s most reliable interior anchors, Poeltl’s journey reflects a classic “substance-over-glamour” trajectory. As the first Austrian to establish himself in the league, he has not only built substantial career earnings, projected to exceed $180 million by the end of his current contract, but has also played a key role in elevating basketball’s profile in his home country.