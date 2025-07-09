What is Kelly Olynyk’s Net Worth and Salary in 2025?

Although not a superstar like LeBron James or Stephen Curry, Kelly Olynyk has carved an illustrious twelve-year career as an NBA journeyman. During that period, he has suited up for seven different organizations and remains a valuable trade piece even today. But while his uniform continues to change, Olynyk’s bank balance is on a constant upward trajectory because of his lucrative contracts.

What is Kelly Olynyk’s Net Worth?

Well, Kelly Olynyk’s net worth is not publicly available. However, it is estimated to be in millions, thanks to his NBA career earnings. As a twelve-year veteran, the 6’11 Center has constantly upped his value as a reliable stretch five, who can shoot efficiently from the three-point line. Even this season, he averaged 8.7 points and nearly five rebounds, while shooting 41.8% from deep range. This level of production has allowed Kelly to rake in millions in salary.

Further boosting his net worth are his several sponsorships with big name brands, including American Queen Voyages, Clutch and Jack Astor’s Bar & Grill. But the real money comes from his NBA salary.

Kelly Olynyk’s Contract Breakdown

Last summer, Olynyk inked a two-year $26.25 million extension with the Raptors. Highly impressed by what he brings to the table, Raptors GM Bobby Webster said, “We’ve been a fan of Kelly’s game for a long time and are thrilled he will continue his career in Toronto.” But the veteran Center was traded to the Pelicans at this year’s February deadline to bring in Brandon Ingram.

Year Annual Salary 2024-25 $12,804,878 2025-26 $13,445,122

So far this summer, Olynyk has already been traded twice. First, the Pels sent him to Washington in a blockbuster three-team trade, involving players like CJ McCollum and Jordan Poole. Even before Kelly could process the move, the Wizards traded him to the Spurs in exchange for Malaki Branham, Blake Wesley, and a 2026 second-round pick. Looks like the Center will spend the final year of his current deal in San Antonio.

Kelly Olynyk’s Career Earnings

Obviously, Olynyk’s current salary is only a small chunk of his career earnings. Per Spotrac, he has made a whopping $108.1 million in salary through 2025. Here is the complete breakdown of his year-wise earnings:

Year Team Salary 2013 Boston Celtics $1,986,360 2014 Boston Celtics $2,075,760 2015 Boston Celtics $2,165,160 2016 Boston Celtics $3,094,014 2017 Miami Heat $12,007,169 2018 Miami Heat $12,137,527 2019 Miami Heat $11,876,143 2020 Houston Rockets Active Miami Heat Retained $4,828,130 $7,991,521 2021 Detroit Pistons $12,195,122 2022 Utah Jazz $12,804,878 2023 Toronto Raptors Active Utah Jazz Retained $4,625,736 $7,569,386 2024 New Orleans Pelicans Active Toronto Raptors Retained $4,857,023 $7,947,855

Kelly Olynyk’s College and Professional Career

Sure enough, building an over $100 million empire would not have been possible if Olynyk was not an absolute baller on the hardwood. At South Kamloops High School, he was named the Basketball B.C. outstanding player as a senior, as he led the Titans to a 36-2 record. During his first two years at Gonzaga, Kelly did not have much impact as he came off the bench. But things changed in his junior year of college.

After being given a consistent role in Gonzaga’s starting lineup, Kelly had a breakout season, averaging 17.8 points and over seven rebounds. As expected, that opened doors for the NBA and he began his journey with the Celtics. While Kelly has never made the All-Star team, he has been a consistent double-double threat throughout his career. Moreover, his size and shooting ability fit perfectly in the modern NBA, which is why he is still a highly sought-after player in the league at 34-years-old. So, don’t be surprised if he inks another lucrative contract after his current one expires. But how is he spending that money?

What cars does Kelly Olynyk own?

Well, you would think that a player with Olynyk’s net worth and fame would live a lavish lifestyle. But turns out, despite his NBA success, he likes to lead a low-key life without many expensive possessions. He reportedly drives a Toyota Tundra that was given to him by a local dealership, and refrains from buying any luxury vehicles.

Maybe, that’s the kind of down-to-earth personality that has helped him survive in the NBA for over a decade. As he embarks on a new journey in San Antonio, hopefully his net worth will continue to rise as he helps Victor Wembanyama and Co. in their title pursuit. What are your thoughts?