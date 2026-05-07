What Is Quentin Grimes’ Net Worth in 2026 – Salary with Philadelphia 76ers and Career Earnings

Quentin Grimes may only be 25, but he has already built valuable NBA experience across multiple teams. Drafted 25th overall in 2021 by the Los Angeles Clippers before being traded to the New York Knicks, Grimes has since played for the Detroit Pistons, Dallas Mavericks, and now the Philadelphia 76ers. So, how has his NBA journey unfolded so far?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

What is Quentin Grimes’s Net Worth?

Grimes has a net worth of approximately $4 million as of 2025. He recently signed a one-year qualifying offer with the Philadelphia 76ers for the 2025-26 season after rejecting a 4-year, $39 million offer, betting on himself to earn a larger contract in 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision came after a breakout stretch with Philadelphia following his February 2025 trade from the Dallas Mavericks. Grimes delivered some of the best performances of his career with the Sixers, including a career-high 46-point game, strengthening his case for a much bigger payday in the 2026 free agency market. Alongside his NBA salary, endorsement partnerships have also contributed to his growing net worth.

Quentin Grimes’ Contract Breakdown

Quentin Grimes signed a one-year, $8.7 million qualifying offer to remain with the Philadelphia 76ers for the 2025-26 season. This “prove-it” deal includes a no-trade clause, allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent in the 2026 offseason.

ADVERTISEMENT

Grimes reportedly refused a four-year, $39 million offer from Philadelphia, aiming for a higher annual salary in the $20–$25 million range. After being traded to Philadelphia, Grimes averaged 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists in 28 appearances.

With such a well-rounded value to the team, the 76ers were bound to listen to his negotiations. No matter what the team needs, Grimes always answers the call. He also knows that the team cannot afford to let him walk away. He is a quality three-point shooter, reliable defender, and well-rounded offensive player who can offer value as a starter or sixth man.

What is Quentin Grimes’ Salary?

The 25-year-old shooting guard is earning a guaranteed salary of $8,741,209 for this season. He previously completed a 4-year, $11.4M contract, earning $2.38M in 2023-24. By accepting the one-year deal, he is betting on his performance for a larger contract in 2026.

Team Year Salary Bonus New York Knicks 2021-22 $2,168,640 – New York Knicks 2022-23 $2,277,000 – New York Knicks 2023-24 $1,480,792 $50,000* Detroit Pistons 2023-24 $904,928 – Dallas Mavericks 2024-25 $2,617,519 – Philadelphia 76ers 2024-25 $1,679,163 $51,497* Philadelphia 76ers 2025-26 $8,741,209

Quentin Grimes’s Career Earnings

As of May 2026, Grimes has a total career earnings of $19,970,748.His earnings come primarily from his rookie-scale contract (2021–2024) and the one-year qualifying offer he signed with Philadelphia for the 2025–26 season.

He literally bet on himself and rightfully so to negotiate his salary and contract with the 76ers. Grimes entered the 2025 offseason as a restricted free agent seeking a deal in the $25 million per year range. After a standoff with the 76ers, he accepted his $8.74M qualifying offer. This has allowed him to keep the no-trade clause for this season and also reach unrestricted free agency in 2026. On that note, here are some of his previous earnings by franchise.

In franchise-wise earnings, Quentin Grimes has earned approximately $5.93 million with the New York Knicks, around $904,928 with the Detroit Pistons, and nearly $2.62 million with the Dallas Mavericks. His largest earnings so far have come with the Philadelphia 76ers, where he has made approximately $10.42 million, including his 2025–26 qualifying offer.

A look at Quentin Grimes’ College and Professional Career

Grimes had a decorated college career that began at Kansas, where he started every game as a freshman before transferring to Houston. Under coach Kelvin Sampson, he blossomed into a star, leading the Cougars to their first Final Four appearance in 37 years in 2021.

That season, he earned AAC Co-Player of the Year honors and was named a third-team All-American after averaging 17.8 points per game. His ability to combine elite perimeter shooting with lockdown defense made him a standout prospect, leading him to declare for the NBA Draft after his junior year.

In the professional ranks, Grimes was selected 25th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft and quickly established himself as a premier “3-and-D” wing with the New York Knicks. After three seasons in New York, he moved through stints with the Detroit Pistons and Dallas Mavericks before finding his stride with the Philadelphia 76ers.

His professional trajectory reached a new peak during the 2025-26 season in Philadelphia, where he posted career-high scoring numbers and solidified his reputation as one of the league’s most valuable young guards heading into unrestricted free agency.

Quentin Grimes’ Brand Endorsements

The Hooper has established several high-profile brand endorsements with lucrative companies, most notably in the fashion and sports industries. His most notable deal is with the luxury brand Giorgio Armani, for which he has appeared in campaigns for Acqua di Giò. As for footwear, he chooses the Nike Kobe line and initially wore the Jordan Brand shoes during his college years at Houston University.

Brand Year Signed Industry Details ISE Worldwide 2021 Sports Agency Signed for representation ahead of the 2021 NBA Draft. Nike 2021 Athletic Apparel Wears Nike Kobe 5 and 6 Protro models in NBA competition. Giorgio Armani 2024 Luxury Fashion Partnered for fragrance and luxury apparel endorsements.