What is Riley Minix’s Net Worth and Salary in 2025?

Riley Minix might not be a household name yet, but the 24-year-old forward is one of the most promising stories in professional basketball this year. From playing NAIA basketball to earning a shot with the San Antonio Spurs, Minix’s rise is the type of underdog tale that fans can’t help but root for. He’s gone from putting up big numbers at Southeastern University to proving himself at Morehead State in the NCAA D1 level, and now, he’s doing it on a two-way contract in the NBA. With grit, hustle, and a game that keeps evolving, Minix has carved out a professional path despite going undrafted.

“Minix spent his rookie season last year with San Antonio’s G League team and played one game for the Spurs,” reported NBA insider Shams Charania on Twitter. Now, he’s back with the Spurs for another run, earning valuable minutes with the G League affiliate and hoping to break into the regular NBA rotation. So, how much is Riley Minix worth now? What’s his salary? And what’s next for the young baller? Let’s break it down.

What is Riley Minix’s Net Worth?

Riley Minix’s net worth in 2025 is estimated to be under $1 million. Most of it comes from his two-way NBA contracts with the San Antonio Spurs. While he’s not pulling in superstar money, he’s doing well for someone who started his journey as an NAIA player. With more NBA appearances, his earnings could grow quickly.

He didn’t earn much during college, but his strong performances and now back-to-back two-way deals have helped him build a solid financial footing. As Shams put it, “Minix’s journey shows that hard work and development still matter in today’s game.” Once he breaks into regular NBA rotation or lands a standard contract, expect his net worth to climb fast.

Riley Minix’s Contract Breakdown

Minix started his pro journey as an undrafted free agent and worked his way up. In 2024–25, he signed a two-way contract with the San Antonio Spurs, allowing him to split time between the NBA and G League. These deals were worth around $578,577 that season.

In August 2025, after a strong Summer League showing and a successful injury comeback, the Spurs brought him back on another one-year two-way contract. The structure remains the same: split time between San Antonio and Austin, with a similar salary and added bonuses if he gets called up to the NBA roster.

Here’s a simple contract breakdown:

2024–25 Two-Way (Rookie Year) 2025–26 Two-Way (Re-signed)

Riley Minix’s Career Earnings

Even though he’s only a season into his professional career, Minix has already crossed the $1 million mark in total career earnings, thanks to back-to-back two-way deals.

Here’s a breakdown of his known earnings:

2024–25 San Antonio Spurs $578,577 2025–26 San Antonio Spurs $636,434

These salaries don’t include performance bonuses, per diem, or any game-day call-up bonuses for time spent on the Spurs’ active NBA roster. Given his trajectory, those opportunities are likely to come.

During his NCAA stint at Morehead State, Minix seems not to have signed any NIL deals, but he has shown great promise. While no specific deals are public, many mid-major stars earn low five-figure amounts during their final college years.

Riley Minix’s College and Professional Career

Riley Minix made a name for himself at Southeastern University, where he was one of the most dominant players in NAIA basketball. He earned NAIA All-American honors, showing off a versatile offensive game and relentless hustle.

Looking to challenge himself further, Minix transferred to Morehead State for the 2023–24 season, stepping up to Division I. There, he continued to thrive. His combination of skill and toughness helped the team win while boosting his own draft stock.

After going undrafted in 2024, Minix didn’t back down. He signed with the San Antonio Spurs and spent most of the year with their G League team in Austin. He appeared in one NBA game during his rookie season but used the G League to develop and bounce back from injury.

In Summer League 2025, he made a strong impression, and the Spurs rewarded him with another two-way deal. “He’s not scared of any moment. He can really shoot it, and his defense has gotten way better (from) when I first saw him in Summer League.” Spurs rookie Stephon Castle said.

Heading into the 2025–26 season, Minix is still fighting for more NBA minutes, but his path: NAIA to NCAA to the NBA makes him one of the most inspiring young players to watch.