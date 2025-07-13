What Is Sidy Cissoko’s Ethnicity? All About Blazers Rookie’s Nationality & Early Life

It’s not every day that a player from a Paris suburb grabs the attention of Gregg Popovich. Sidy Cissoko made it happen through sheer persistence and smart decisions, not luck. He had to make tough choices early. Leaving home, switching countries, he kept working even when no one was paying attention. Long before his name was called on draft night, he was already grinding through years of overlooked effort. By the time he reached the NBA, there wasn’t much buzz, just curiosity about what he might turn into.

In 2023, the San Antonio Spurs selected him with the 44th pick in the NBA Draft. Although at the time there weren’t any major headlines about the pick, those who knew his story weren’t surprised. Interestingly, he only got to make a few appearances for the Spurs at the time. He only appeared in 29 regular-season games for the San Antonio Spurs across two NBA seasons. In 2025, the Portland Trail Blazers picked him up on a two-way deal, bringing him in as part of their long-term development plan. His role was small, but his presence was noticed.

A year earlier, during a broadcast interview in Las Vegas, Popovich gave the world a glimpse of how highly he regarded Cissoko. “He’s the dream in the back of my head,” the veteran coach said, barely needing 30 seconds to express belief in the young forward. His praise continued: “When I look at his body, I look at his strength, his length, his quickness, his explosiveness…”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That is big praise coming from the winningest coach in NBA history! Popovich added, “He’s really a great passer. He’s got to work on his shot, obviously… I think he’s going to be a special player.” Those weren’t just compliments. They were expectations!

AD

They framed Cissoko not as a project, but as someone with genuine upside. That legacy is what this article explores: who he is, where he’s from, and why his background shapes the way he plays.

What is Sidy Cissoko’s ethnicity & nationality?

Sidy Cissoko was born on April 2, 2004, in Saint-Maurice, just outside Paris. He’s French by birth, but there’s more to his story. His father, Yaya Cissoko, once suited up for Senegal’s national team and even played in the 1980 Olympics. That connection gives Sidy deep ties to both Senegal and France. That background ties him to both his Senegalese roots and the culture he grew up with in France. You can see how those two worlds influenced the way he carries himself and plays the game.

He’s part of a generation of French players whose families came from Africa, bringing a blend of experiences to the court. France has long been a basketball hub in Europe. Senegal, meanwhile, is known for its athletic tradition and passion for sport. Cissoko brings both worlds into one game. His game mixes structure with passion, and it never feels like he’s trying too hard to prove anything. He doesn’t overplay emotion, but you can see his drive through every possession.

Physically, he fits the modern mold: 6-foot-6, 200 pounds, with long arms and quick feet. That makes him ideal for defending multiple positions. But he’s not just about tools; he has instincts, too. Maybe that calm way he reads the floor comes from being shaped by different ways of thinking, both on and off the court. Where he’s from matters, but more important is how his story taught him to stay patient, bounce back, and adjust when needed.

Cissoko’s early life & youth basketball journey

Sidy didn’t start with much. He found basketball in neighborhood gyms and local clubs around Paris. His early years were spent with teams like Draveil Basket Club and US Ris-Orangis. These aren’t elite academies, they’re community-based programs that shape kids from the ground up. Those early teams helped him pick up the basics and taught him to stay grounded.

He quickly stood out. Coaches quickly noticed he wasn’t just talented, he understood the game with maturity beyond his age. By the time he was a teenager, he joined the CTC Center Essonne regional program. There, he played alongside other rising talents and learned to compete at a higher level. But Sidy wasn’t afraid to take big leaps. At 13, he left France to join Baskonia’s youth academy in Spain.

Moving to Spain at 13 flipped the script on his career. Baskonia is one of Europe’s best basketball factories, with a long list of NBA graduates. In the 2020–21 season, Sidy averaged 17.4 points per game in Spain’s Liga EBA. He didn’t just fit in; he started taking charge on the court. And the next season, he made his debut in Spain’s top league, Liga ACB. Soon after, he was loaned to Iraurgi SB in the LEB Oro, Spain’s second-tier league.

Over 32 games, he put up solid numbers: 10.8 points, 3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists. He had a steady approach that coaches appreciated. Moreover, in 2022, he suited up for the World Team at the Nike Hoop Summit. The box score wasn’t eye-catching, but he did the little things: boxing out, making sharp passes, and reading plays well. That same year, he made a bold leap.

Sidy became the first European prospect to join the G League Ignite, a path built for future NBA talent. Across 29 games, he averaged nearly 13 points, dished out 3.6 assists, and held his ground. Whether he was guarding a scorer or creating off the dribble, he looked ready. It wasn’t long before the league came knocking.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The latest chapter in Cissoko’s journey

Fast forward to the 2025 NBA offseason. Cissoko landed a two-way contract with the Trail Blazers, spending time with both the main roster and their G League squad, Rip City Remix. He played five NBA games during the 2024–25 season, posting modest numbers. Still, he held his own. The minutes were short, but his defensive instincts didn’t go unnoticed. He fought through screens, made good reads, and moved the ball without hesitation.

And now it’s time for the Summer League… his next big stage. In a matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies, Cissoko delivered his most complete performance to date. He dropped 20 points on 7-of-14 shooting, including three three-pointers. He also added four rebounds, three assists, three steals, and a block, all in just 27 minutes. It wasn’t just a good game; it showed how far he’s come.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fans watching could feel the difference. This wasn’t the same raw rookie from last year. There was control in his game, and he played like he knew he belonged. He attacked the rim, spaced the floor, and played suffocating defense. Every possession seemed to say, ‘I belong here.’ And clearly, Portland’s front office saw the same thing.

That Summer League game wasn’t a fluke. It was the product of years spent building a two-way skillset. From Senegalese strength to French technicality, Cissoko has found a way to blend it all. There are a lot of big, upcoming names this season; now’s the chance for Cissoko to carve himself some space in the league. But it’ll depend on how he performs going forward.