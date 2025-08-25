What Is Taevion Kinsey’s Net Worth in 2025? Salary With the Warriors and Career Earnings Explained

Taevion Kinsey’s story in basketball has not been straightforward. Born in Columbus, Ohio, and later starring at Marshall University, he built his name as a consistent scorer and athletic guard before making the leap into professional basketball. By 2023, he had become Marshall’s all-time leading scorer with 2,641 points, a record that showed his ability to produce at a high level.

Yet, despite that résumé, the NBA route didn’t open immediately, and his financial journey reflects that long road.

He signed a mix of short-term contracts, Exhibit 10 deals, and G League assignments to keep himself in the league’s orbit. Now at 25 years old, his financial standing is finally starting to stabilize with his new chance at Golden State. They have signed Taevion Kinsey to an Exhibit 10 training camp deal, bringing the former Marshall University star into the fold. It is a classic low-risk, high-reward move for a franchise known for its sharp talent evaluation.

Digging deeper into the numbers, we find a net worth that is yet to properly take off as far as the NBA echelon is concerned.

What is Taevion Kinsey’s net Worth?

Taevion Kinsey’s net worth has not been publicly revealed following his Warriors signing. His earlier NBA stint with the Utah Jazz in 2023 earned him $64,343. A standard payout for his 10-day contract. With the Warriors, he is currently on an Exhibit 10 deal, which opens multiple financial pathways. If converted into a two-way contract or a full NBA deal, his earnings could jump significantly.

Taevion Kinsey’s Contract

Taevion Kinsey’s existing contract situation is fluid, typical for a player fighting for a roster spot. He is currently on an Exhibit 10 deal with the Golden State Warriors. This type of contract is essentially a training camp invitation with some financial incentives attached to it. The team can evaluate him closely during the preseason before making a long term decision.

A breakdown of the contract shows its team friendly nature. The base value is set at the NBA minimum salary for a player with his experience. The agreement includes a potential bonus of up to eighty five thousand dollars if he is waived and then spends sixty days with the Santa Cruz Warriors, Golden State’s G League affiliate. Importantly, the contract can also be converted into a two way deal before the regular season begins, offering him a clearer path to the NBA.

Exhibit 10 Golden State Warriors August 2025 $1,119,563 No 10-Day Utah Jazz March 2024 $64,343 Yes

What is Taevion Kinsey’s salary?

Current salary

His salary for the upcoming season is entirely dependent on his roster status. If he miraculously makes the Warriors’ 15-man opening night roster, he will earn the NBA rookie minimum salary of $1,157,153. The most likely scenario is that he is waived and then signs with the Santa Cruz Warriors in the G League. In that case, his earnings would combine a $40,500 base G League salary with a potential Exhibit 10 bonus of up to $75,000.

Salary breakdown

His immediate earnings come from a training camp stipend, which pays about $2,000 per week. This means for a typical five-week camp, he would take home roughly $10,000 before any other decisions are made. His financial future for the season hinges entirely on his performance in the preseason and the Warriors’ subsequent evaluation of his fit for their plans. It is a prove-it situation that could lead to a much larger payday.

2025-26 GSW/Santa Cruz Exhibit 10 (Potential) $115,500 2024-25 Utah Jazz Two-Way – 2023-24 Utah Jazz 10-Day $64,343

Taevion Kinsey’s Career Earnings

Kinsey’s career earnings, based on verified salary data, are relatively modest as he begins his professional journey. His only confirmed NBA income is the $64,343 he earned from his 10-day contract with the Utah Jazz in March of 2024. Kinsey’s two-way and Exhibit 10 contracts with Utah did not result in significant guaranteed NBA salary, as he was waived before those could become fully realized. His financial picture is poised for a significant change if he can secure a stable roster spot.

2023 Utah Jazz 10-day contract $64,343 2024 Utah Jazz Two-way deal N/A (waived) 2025 Golden State Warriors Exhibit 10 TBD

Taevion Kinsey’s Professional Basketball Career

Kinsey’s road started at Eastmoor Academy in Columbus before blossoming at Marshall. There he became the program’s all-time leading scorer. Across five college seasons, he averaged 17.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.6 assists. Leaving a mark as one of the school’s greatest players. He left as the school’s all-time leading scorer with 2,641 points. Despite this impressive college resume, he went undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft. He caught on with the Utah Jazz, signing an Exhibit 10 contract and eventually earning a 10-day deal, though he did not appear in a regular-season NBA game.

His most significant professional experience has come in the NBA G League with the Salt Lake City Stars. There, he developed into a efficient and reliable player, known for his strong shooting percentages. He even delivered a three-point shooting percentage of 36.6% during the 2024-25 season.

What are the brands endorsed by Taevion Kinsey?

At this point, Kinsey, initially signed on a training camp deal, has not announced major endorsement deals. His profile is still developing, and most endorsement opportunities for players in his position come once they secure steady NBA minutes. Platforms like Opendorse indicate that he has the tools to explore NIL-related opportunities, but no public partnerships have been disclosed.

Taevion Kinsey’s Investments and Business Ventures

There is no record of Kinsey venturing into business investments or entrepreneurial projects yet. His focus remains on establishing himself in the NBA and maximizing his basketball career before expanding into other areas. Many young players follow this path, investing once long-term financial security is achieved.

Taevion Kinsey’s House and Cars

Public information about Kinsey’s personal assets is limited. Unlike veteran NBA players who often showcase luxury homes and vehicles, Kinsey’s profile remains private. With his career still in its early stages, there have been no confirmed details about real estate ownership or cars. As his career stabilizes, more details about his lifestyle and assets are likely to come to light.