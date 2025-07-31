What Is Tre Johnson’s Net Worth In 2025? Salary, Contract & More Revealed

Tre Johnson didn’t just show up to Summer League in Las Vegas. He arrived. He glided into his rookie debut with the kind of effortless swagger usually reserved for seasoned pros, not 19-year-olds barely two weeks into their first NBA contract. Nineteen points here, twenty-one there, high-release threes and viral ankle fakes sprinkled in between- it was a brief, electric Vegas stint before a hamstring tweak shut things down.

But even that small sample was enough. Enough for fans to buzz. Enough for scouts to mutter “just f—king good” under their breath. And definitely enough to put some weight behind the one question everyone’s whispering: how much is this kid really worth?

What is Tre Johnson’s NBA contract with the Washington Wizards?

So let’s start with the good stuff. Tre Johnson was selected 6th overall in the 2025 NBA Draft by the Washington Wizards, and with that came a 4-year rookie deal worth a hefty $37,439,131. This wasn’t just some ordinary signing either- it was under the designated rookie-scale exception, which basically ensures that the top picks get a tidy, structured deal straight out of the gate. And for Tre, it’s looking like a foundation to build generational wealth on if all goes to plan.

Here’s the headline number: $16,887,240 guaranteed the moment he signed. That’s right- before even lacing up for his first regular season game, Johnson locked in almost $17 million. That’s top-tier security, and a clear sign Washington sees more than just raw talent in him. His average yearly income under this deal comes out to $9,359,783, and that’s before endorsements, bonuses, or future incentives even enter the chat.

What makes this setup even more compelling is the flexibility baked into it. It’s a standard four-year rookie contract, but one that puts Tre in prime position to cash in again soon. If he hits key developmental milestones, we’re not just talking about a solid rookie deal- we’re talking about potential extensions worth north of $140 million by 2027. That’s the real chess game here.

How is Tre Johnson’s salary structured over the 4-year contract period?

Johnson’s paycheck grows steadily year by year, reflecting the NBA’s rookie wage scale. His first season (2025-26) guarantees him $8,237,640. Year two (2026-27) sees a slight bump to $8,649,600, also fully secured. Things get interesting in years three and four. The Wizards hold a club option for 2027-28 worth $9,061,680 – they must decide by Halloween 2026 whether to pick it up.

The final year (2028-29) is another team option, this one valued at $11,490,211, with a decision deadline of October 31, 2027. If Washington exercises both options, Johnson earns the full $37.4 million over four seasons. If not, he hits restricted free agency in 2029, ready to negotiate his next big payday. His earnings trajectory is clear, structured, and full of potential.

What are the trade restrictions and contractual options included?

Like all freshly signed rookies, Johnson can’t be traded until August 4, 2025. This cooling-off period gives him a brief chance to settle in D.C. before the rumor mill truly starts spinning. The real power lies with the Wizards through those club options for the 2027-28 and 2028-29 seasons. These aren’t just salary figures; they’re strategic tools. They allow the team to evaluate Johnson’s development- how he adapts to the NBA, recovers from that hamstring tweak, and fits alongside their core- before committing nearly $20.5 million for his third and fourth years. It protects them if his progress stalls or injuries become a concern. For Johnson, it adds motivation: ball out, and those options become guarantees, delaying free agency but ensuring financial stability through 2029. The control rests in Washington’s hands, for now.

So, where does this leave Tre Johnson’s net worth in 2025? Combining his massive $16.9 million signing bonus, his first-year salary, and his accumulated NIL earnings easily pushes him past the $18 million mark already. Factor in projected endorsements boosted by his Summer League buzz and WME’s connections, and that number climbs swiftly. While the full $37.4 million rookie deal isn’t fully locked in yet, his current trajectory- fueled by on-court flashes and off-court business sense- points toward a net worth primed to explode. If he lives up to that scout’s colorful assessment, the “f—king good” tag won’t just apply to his game, but to his bank balance too. Cha-ching!