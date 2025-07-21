What’s Jake LaRavia’s Net Worth in 2025? Contract, Salary and Other Details Explained

If NBA contracts were movie roles, Jake LaRavia just landed a surprising co-lead in a Hollywood blockbuster, and no, he didn’t even have to audition twice. From being labeled a throw-in on trade deadline deals to headlining the Lakers’ offseason spending spree, LaRavia’s sudden leap into the spotlight raises one big, spicy question: Is this a breakout arc or a budget blooper?

Jake LaRavia, a 6’7″ forward out of Wake Forest, came into the league drafted in 2022 by the Sacramento Kings and later traded to the Memphis Grizzlies. Built like a modern NBA wing and blessed with a silky shooting stroke, LaRavia projected as a plug-and-play role player. But three teams in three years is never a great look, and his early career was more wandering journeyman than rising star. Because then came the Lakers, and a contract that got everyone talking.

What is Jake LaRavia’s estimated net worth as of 2025?

As of 2025, Jake LaRavia’s estimated net worth hovers between $3 million and $5 million. That number takes into account his career NBA salaries, minus taxes, agent fees, and lifestyle expenses. And to date, LaRavia’s bank account has been buoyed by $9,600,240 in earnings from his time with the Memphis Grizzlies, not including any sponsorship deals or bonus clauses.

That three-year stint wasn’t flashy, but it was fully guaranteed and provided a solid financial foundation. His newest deal, however, is where things get spicy. In just two seasons, the Lakers will nearly double his career earnings with a $12 million investment. If LaRavia can stick the landing in purple and gold, his financial future sure is looking golden.

What are the details of Jake LaRavia’s current contract with the Los Angeles Lakers?

LaRavia has managed to sign a 2-year, $12 million fully guaranteed deal with the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2025 offseason. The contract, signed using the non-taxpayer mid-level exception, pays him $6 million in both the 2025–26 and 2026–27 seasons. And it’s fully locked in, people – 100% guaranteed, no partials, no funny business. Though that’s not even the best part for LaRavia. How?

Due to trade rules governing newly signed free agents, LaRavia cannot be moved until December 15, 2025. That means, at least for the first half of the season, he’s very much a part of the Lakers’ plans. Or maybe they’re just being polite? Critics haven’t been that kind, though.

Yahoo Sports’ Ben Rohrbach ranked LaRavia’s deal as the sixth-worst contract of the offseason, calling him “fine,” but questioning why the Lakers made him a Day 1 priority. After all, this was a player who was traded around like anything a few months ago. “That should tell us something right off the bat. It did not tell the Lakers anything, though,” Rohrbach jabbed.

But hey, the NBA has a rich history of late bloomers, and LaRavia has one thing on his side: timing. A stretch forward who shot 42.3% from deep this season? That’s modern basketball catnip. His career-wide averages are 6.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists so far. If he catches fire, this deal could look like a bargain in hindsight. Which brings us to the question of how much exactly LaVaria has managed to earn so far in his NBA career?

How much has Jake LaRavia earned in his NBA career so far, including past contracts?

LaRavia’s rookie deal with the Memphis Grizzlies was a four-year contract worth $14,763,367, of which $6,247,560 was guaranteed at signing. He ended up earning $9.6 million over his first three seasons, after bouncing to the Sacramento Kings and then the Lakers in a flurry of trade activity. Add the $12 million he’s now guaranteed from the Lakers, and LaRavia’s total NBA earnings will sit at $21.6 million by the end of the 2026–27 season.

That’s not chump change for a player whose name rarely trended on social media until this summer. And if he plays his cards right? By 2027, when he becomes an unrestricted free agent, he could be due for an even bigger payday. What’s working in LaRavia’s favor? The Lakers’ current roster construction. While he’s not going to displace anyone anytime soon, he could carve out a niche as a complementary wing who stretches the floor and defends multiple positions. Many fans raised eyebrows at the Lakers giving $6 million a year to a relative unknown, but every rotation needs a curveball, right?

And yes, nobody expected this. LaRavia was a trade afterthought, a stat-line footnote. But the Lakers clearly see something others didn’t. Maybe it’s the 42.3% shooting from deep. Maybe it’s the movement, the upside, the potential to thrive in a free-flowing offense alongside LeBron and Luka (assuming that dream pairing holds). Best-case scenario?

LaRavia becomes the Lakers’ new Austin Reaves — the under-the-radar, homegrown(ish) contributor who earns trust in the playoffs and ignites with hustle plays and timely buckets. Worst-case? He becomes a trivia answer to a very specific question: Who was the most confusing Lakers signing of the 2025 offseason?

Either way, Jake LaRavia is no longer flying under the radar. He’s on a major-market team, with a major contract, under a microscope that could either magnify his breakout or burn him out. Welcome to L.A., Jake. The lights are hot. The stakes are higher. And so, thankfully, is your worth. And for $6 million a year? He’d better bring sunscreen.