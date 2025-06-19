Which College Did Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Go To? College Stats, GPA & Other Details

Every NBA superstar has an origin story: that pivotal chapter where raw talent meets opportunity, where future MVPs are forged in the fires of competition. For Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Oklahoma City Thunder’s electrifying guard and reigning NBA MVP, that chapter began far from the bright lights of the league. Long before he was dropping 30-point nights in the Finals, he was just another kid with a dream, fighting for minutes on a college court.

The journey from overlooked recruit to NBA royalty is never straightforward. For SGA, it involved a dramatic haircut, a last-minute college switch, and one unforgettable season that changed everything. This is the story of where it all started: the school that shaped him, the numbers that defined him, and the academic details fans rarely hear about.

Where Did Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Play College Basketball and Under Which Coach?

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander spent his lone college season at the University of Kentucky, playing under legendary coach John Calipari. But his path to Lexington wasn’t simple. Originally committed to the University of Florida, he shocked recruiting analysts by decommitting in October 2016. Over 40 schools scrambled to land him, but Calipari’s pitch and Kentucky’s track record of developing NBA guards sealed the deal.

What’s wild is that he didn’t even start the season as Kentucky’s primary point guard. Quade Green got the nod early, but by mid-season, Calipari had seen enough. SGA’s poise, crafty handles, and defensive intensity forced him into the starting lineup, where he quickly became the engine of the team.

The turning point? A haircut. Seriously. After chopping off his signature long locks, Gilgeous-Alexander erupted for 24 points against Louisville, cementing himself as Kentucky’s go-to guy. From there, he never looked back, leading the Wildcats to an SEC Tournament title and a Sweet 16 appearance before jumping to the NBA.

The choice paid off. After just one year, SGA declared for the 2018 NBA Draft, where the Charlotte Hornets selected him 11th overall (before trading him to the Clippers). Kentucky’s reputation as a “one-and-done factory” held true, but few predicted just how far this particular Wildcat would go.

What Are Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s College Stats and Achievements at Kentucky?

Gilgeous-Alexander’s freshman stats (14.4 PPG, 5.1 APG, 4.1 RPG) don’t scream “future MVP,” but context is key. He started just 24 of 37 games, yet led the team in assists and steals (1.6 SPG) while shooting an efficient 48.5% from the field. His breakout came in December 2017 against Louisville: 24 points, 5 rebounds, and a swagger that announced his arrival.

The SEC Tournament was his masterpiece. In the championship game vs. Tennessee, SGA dropped 29 points, including a cold-blooded step-back three to ice the win, earning MVP honors. “That’s when I knew he was special,” Calipari later said. “Pressure? He lives for it.“

via Getty ATLANTA, GA – MARCH 22: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #22 of the Kentucky Wildcats collides with Amaad Wainright #23 of the Kansas State Wildcats in the first half during the 2018 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament South Regional at Philips Arena on March 22, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Yet his college career ended in a bittersweet way. In the NCAA Sweet 16, Kansas State held him to 2-for-10 shooting, including a missed game-winning three at the buzzer. The loss stung, but the blueprint was set: a crafty, 6’6″ guard with a killer mid-range game and unshakable poise. Sound familiar?

Did Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Graduate from College? What Was His GPA?

Let’s be real; SGA wasn’t in Lexington to earn a degree.. Like many one-and-done stars, SGA’s academic record wasn’t publicized. He entered Kentucky as an “undeclared/exploratory studies” major, focusing solely on basketball before leaving for the NBA after his freshman year. In the Calipari era, GPA disclosures are rarer than a Wildcats loss at Rupp Arena.

But let’s read between the lines. Teammates called him a “basketball genius,” and his court IQ, honed by studying film obsessively, suggests a student of the game. As for traditional academics? When asked about college life in a 2018 interview, SGA laughed: “I went to class… when I wasn’t in the gym.”

via Imago May 11, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) and Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) dive for a loose ball as forward Aaron Gordon (32) and guard Christian Braun (0) look on in the fourth quarter during game four of the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

One thing’s certain: his post-college “grades” are stellar. A+ in scoring (32.7 PPG in 2024-25). A+ in leadership (NBA Finals in his MVP season). And, if the Thunder finish the job, extra credit for bringing a title to OKC. Not bad for a kid who once got cut from his high school team.