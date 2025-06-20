Which College Did TJ McConnell Go To? College Stats, GPA & Other Details

In a world of vertical monsters and flashy guards, TJ McConnell is the guy who slipped through the cracks and decided to bulldoze his way back up. He’s not the tallest. He’s not the flashiest. But what he lacks in raw flash, he more than makes up for in feel… the kind of player who doesn’t need the spotlight because he’s too busy dimming everyone else’s, so to speak. And as the Indiana Pacers made their push to the 2025 NBA Finals, McConnell’s name once again surfaced in a way only cult favorites do with admiration, disbelief, and a touch of “wait, where did he even come from?” energy.

Before the undrafted NBA grind, the stubborn defense, the sneaky mid-range game? There was college. And not just one stop, but two. Because, of course, McConnell didn’t walk the easy road. He built his game layer by layer, from the gym floors of Pittsburgh to the roaring arenas of Tucson. So if you’re wondering which school helped mold this basketball glitch in the matrix, you’re at the right place!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Which College Did TJ McConnell Attend?

McConnell’s collegiate journey began in Pittsburgh at Duquesne University from 2010 to 2012. As a freshman, he turned heads almost immediately. In his sophomore season though, he upped the ante. But stats were only part of the story. McConnell played like a coach’s dream and an opponent’s worst nightmare, catching passing lanes like he could read minds. His defensive talent earned him a spot on the A-10 All-Defensive Team. Still, the guy had bigger dreams. How?

AD

Enter, the University of Arizona. In April 2012, McConnell transferred to the desert, choosing to sit out the 2012–13 season in compliance with NCAA rules. Why the move? Championship ambitions. Duquesne had heart, but Arizona had hardware potential. And TJ wanted to compete with the best.

As for his GPA, TJ McConnell’s college GPA hasn’t been made public, and honestly, it doesn’t need to be. The guy graduated with honors in hustle, defense, and big-game IQ.

TJ McConnell College Stats

Before the NBA grind and post-game interview quotes that sound like they belong in a sports movie, McConnell was a human stat sheet. Don’t believe us? See for yourself. McConnell was a blueprint for any underdog with dreams of defying the odds.

2010–11 Duquesne 32 10.8 3.8 4.4 2.8 49.8% 40.2% 68.3% 2011–12 Duquesne 31 11.4 4.4 5.5 2.8 50.9% 43.2% 83.6% 2013–14 Arizona 38 8.4 3.6 5.3 1.7 45.4% 36.0% 62.0% 2014–15 Arizona 38 10.4 3.8 6.3 2.2 49.8% 32.1% 82.9% Career — 139 10.2 3.9 5.4 2.3 49.0% 38.0% 74.9%

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

TJ McConnell College Career

In his first year at Duquesne, McConnell was a revelation. Named the Atlantic 10 Freshman of the Year, he combined toughness with surgical efficiency. Every steal felt like a personal insult to the opposing offense. He was resetting possessions. And when you can shift momentum with your hands, coaches start paying attention. His sophomore season saw an elevation, both in performance and leadership. But Duquesne’s ceiling felt low. That’s when Arizona came knocking. And McConnell, seeing the chance to chase something bigger, answered.

via Imago Apr 26, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) celebrates the win after game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The redshirt year wasn’t a step back. It was a deep breath before the sprint. When McConnell finally suited up for Arizona, he fit like a glove. His season included that 21-game win streak, one of the best starts in program history. By his senior year, he was the pulse of the program. He earned First-Team All-Pac-12 and Pac-12 All-Defensive honors, again proving that he was thriving in the big leagues. Though a foot injury to Brandon Ashley derailed their Final Four hopes, the Wildcats still clawed their way to the Elite Eight. And McConnell? He was steering the whole damn ship!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Then came senior year. The All-Pac-12 nod. Another Elite Eight. And the sense that McConnell had taken the long road to get exactly where he belonged. His game hadn’t changed much since Duquesne, but the stakes had. And still, he delivered. Calm, commanding, and cold-blooded in crunch time.

His induction into the Ring of Honor in 2024? That was more than a gesture. It was proof that legacy doesn’t always come with headlines or hype, but with heart. TJ McConnell might not be the household name at your local barbershop, but in Tucson? He’s stitched into the fabric of Arizona basketball history. From overlooked recruit to beloved Wildcat, from Duquesne dreams to Elite Eight realities… McConnell’s college career is a masterclass in persistence. He defined what it means to grind through it and come out shining. And that’s exactly what he’s doing now with the Indiana Pacers!