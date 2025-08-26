Which NBA Team Has Most Players Representing in EuroBasket 2025? Nikola Jokic’s Nuggets Lead The Way

EuroBasket 2025 could not have arrived at a better time. The NBA season has long wrapped, and fans have been left craving competitive basketball. What makes this tournament so captivating is the sense of unpredictability it brings. The last EuroBasket in 2022 proved that clearly. Spain, a team few considered favorites, stunned everyone as the Hernangomez brothers led them to glory. Juancho delivered a performance to remember in the final, while Willy walked away with MVP. It was a reminder that odds never guarantee outcomes.

This summer, the stakes feel even higher. The tournament is filled with stars like Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Luka Doncic, making the stage shine brighter than ever. Players themselves acknowledge the pressure. Kristaps Porzingis captured it when he said, “Every game is life-or-death, right?”

That kind of intensity is what makes EuroBasket unique. And with the spotlight now on NBA representation, one question leads the conversation: which team sent the most players to EuroBasket 2025? Let’s find out.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Nikola Jokic’s Nuggets carry the strongest NBA presence in EuroBasket 2025

When fans look at EuroBasket 2025, the question is not just which country fields the most NBA stars but which NBA team sends the biggest group overseas. That lens changes the conversation, and suddenly the Denver Nuggets find themselves in the spotlight. They not only have Nikola Jokic carrying Serbia’s hopes, but Jonas Valanciunas is also representing Lithuania. No other NBA team matches that combination of star power and international influence, giving Denver the largest footprint in the tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, number-wise, multiple teams have more players. To break it down, here’s how the NBA teams stack up at EuroBasket 2025:

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Denver Nuggets Nikola Jokic (Serbia), Jonas Valanciunas (Lithuania) Serbia, Lithuania Washington Wizards Tristan Vukcevic (Serbia), Bilal Coulibaly (France), Alex Sarr (France) Serbia, France, France Miami Heat Nikola Jovic (Serbia), Pelle Larsson (Sweden), Simone Fontecchio (Italy) Serbia, Sweden, Italy Boston Celtics Luka Garza (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Neemias Queta (Portugal) Bosnia and Herzegovina, Portugal Orlando Magic Franz Wagner (Germany), Tristan Da Silva (Germany), Goga Bitadze (Georgia) Germany, Germany, Georgia Atlanta Hawks Zaccharie Risacher (France), Vit Krejci (Czechia), Kristaps Porzingis (Latvia) France, Czechia, Latvia Utah Jazz Jusuf Nurkic (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Lauri Markkanen (Finland) Bosnia and Herzegovina, Finland Other Teams Single representatives like Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks, Greece), Luka Doncic (Los Angeles Lakers, Slovenia), and Nikola Vucevic (Chicago Bulls, Montenegro) Various

This breakdown shows Denver at the very top with two big men who dominate the paint on different national squads. The Wizards and Heat come close with three names apiece, but theirs are spread across multiple countries and do not carry the same global star weight as Jokic. Moreover, with Jokic’s performance last season, he is leading the list even among other players like Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

That intensity makes every NBA player vital, but when it comes to EuroBasket 2025, no franchise has more pride riding than the Nuggets.

Serbia’s Golden Chance with Jokic at the helm

Nikola Jokic has been nothing short of unstoppable in the NBA, and now the spotlight shifts back to Serbia. Fresh off another dominant season with Denver, Jokic arrives at EuroBasket 2025 surrounded by the deepest Serbian roster in years. Alongside him are Bogdan Bogdanovic, Nikola Jovic, Nikola Topic, and Tristan Vukcevic, with several others carrying NBA experience. That level of depth makes Serbia the most complete squad in the field, a fact reflected in their unbeaten run through seven warm-up games this summer.

Zach Harper from the Athletic captured the excitement, writing, “They have 10 players who either made the NBA, are currently in the NBA, or were draft picks at some point. They have the best player in the world. There is so much top talent on this squad that there really isn’t a reason to expect anything less than a gold medal.” For a team that fell short in 2022, losing to Italy in the Round of 16, this feels like a turning point. Jokic has already delivered Olympic silver and bronze, but EuroBasket gold remains elusive.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In preparation, Serbia demolished Slovenia 106-72, with Jokic contributing 10 points, eight rebounds, and four assists without breaking a sweat. Nikola Jovic shone instead, scoring 18 points to lead the way, showing that Serbia is far from a one-man show. Whether it is Bogdanovic’s shooting or Aleksa Avramović catching fire late in games, Serbia has weapons everywhere.

The path to their first EuroBasket title since independence will not be easy, but with Jokic in his prime and the supporting cast flourishing, Serbia may finally be ready to end its drought.