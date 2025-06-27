Who Are Adou Thiero’s Parents? Everything You Need to Know About Almamy Thiero and Mariam Sy

Adou Thiero’s journey to the NBA seems nothing short of a movie script. After his mother, Mariam Sy, got pregnant with him at the young age of 24, still in college, she, along with Adou’s father, Almamy Thiero, decided to send him to Mali to be temporarily raised by his grandparents. Hurt from parting ways with her newborn son, Mariam spent hours watching clips of Adou on her camcorder: “I took the camera out and started watching, laughing, crying at the same time.”

Amid their grief, Almamy and Mariam were also constantly working toward building their own basketball careers. You see, they moved to America in the early 2000s with the aspiration to become professional hoopers. While their dream was never realized due to uncontrollable setbacks, it surely paved the way for Adou to become a Laker.

Who is Adou Thiero’s father?

Well, Adou’s father, Almamy, was a basketball sensation in his own right. At 6’9, he was one of the top high school prospects in the country. Showcasing massive potential, the forward got a chance to play under legendary coach John Calipari at Memphis. Unfortunately, Almamy was unable to live up to the expectations as his career got derailed due to multiple health issues, including a torn ACL, blood clots, and a fractured tibia. He even transferred to Duquesne for his senior year, but averaged only 2.4 points and a little over three rebounds, as his health struggles grew.

It was clear that Almamy’s playing days were over. So, he shifted his focus to coaching young players and became the Director of College Basketball Prospects of America. In the process, he also transferred his vast basketball knowledge to Adou, which came in handy when he played under Coach Cal in Kentucky. “My dad told me he is a great coach who will do anything for his players. If you can help him win, then you’re in the game. So just go do what you can do,” Adou remarked.

Moreover, his father’s advice helped him fight through challenging times: “My dad always told me that things happen for a reason and to just keep working, and that’s what I did.” Clearly, Almamy has been a huge influence on Adou. Turns out, the Lakers rookie’s first memory of the sport is also associated with his father.

“My first memory of basketball was when I was about four or five years old, my dad would be coaching a camp. I’d have this little Buzz Light Year ball, and I just dribbled it around while watching the older kids play,” he said.

The childhood hoop sessions with Almamy helped Adou build that championship mindset from a young age: “I think from the time I started dribbling that little Buzz Light Year ball, that’s when it became it for me because after that, I took it more seriously. Got into ball handling more, started working out more, and just from there I’ve been playing the whole time.” While Almamy clearly had a massive impact on Adou’s journey, so did his mother.

Who is Adou Thiero’s mother?

Just like Adou’s father, his mother, Mariam, was also a bona fide hooper. Standing at 6’4, she was a star at Oklahoma City University. Utilizing her length and skill, Sy averaged 16.3 points and nearly ten rebounds, taking the college scene by storm. Sure enough, WNBA noticed the buzz, and she got drafted 33 overall by the Washington Mystics in the 2006 draft.

Her dream to become a professional player had finally come true. However, the happiness did not last long as Mariam’s promising career was derailed due to injuries, and she was forced to eventually step away from the game. Turns out, his parents’ career-ending injuries have been one of the biggest motivations for Adou, “My mom, she got hurt and she wasn’t able to make it to the WNBA and then my dad also got hurt, that just drove me to try and get there for them because I know they wanted to get there too. And I know I wanna get there. If I make it, that’s good for them too.”

By making it to the NBA, not only has Adou’s dream come true, but also his parents’, who are living their lifelong dream through him. The reason they left their homeland in the first place.

What is Adou Thiero’s Parents’ Nationality?

Apart from the first three years of his life, Adou has spent most of his life in America. However, his parents moved to the US chasing a future in basketball. They originally belong to Mali, which is also their nationality.

But the tough decision they took to leave their homeland, in search of a better future, finally paid off last night as Adou got drafted to the NBA.

Sure enough, Adou, his parents, and his three sisters celebrated the moment by clicking a wholesome family picture, with everyone wearing Lakers caps. What a journey it has been for Adou and his family. What are your thoughts?