Who Are Alperen Şengün’s Parents? Meet His Father Kemal and Mother Ayşe Şengün

Alperen Şengün joined the Houston Rockets in 2021 and has since become one of the league’s most remarkable young talents — the second Turkish player named an NBA All-Star (2025), the youngest center to reach 1,000 career assists, and the youngest Rocket to record a triple-double. But none of it came easy. A childhood riddled with injuries and setbacks could have ended his story before it began. It didn’t — largely because his parents never let it. Their unwavering support carried him through every obstacle, all the way to the top.

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Who is Alperen Şengün’s father, Kemal Şengün?

Alperen Şengün’s father, Kemal Şengün, played a significant role in shaping his son’s basketball journey. Originally a fisherman from Giresun, Turkey, Kemal later pursued basketball himself, playing as a point guard. His transition from a modest background into sports reflects the discipline and resilience he would later instill in Alperen.

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Known for his strict and highly motivating approach, Kemal has been a constant presence in Alperen Şengün’s career. Alperen has openly shared that his father holds him to high standards and often expresses disappointment when he underperforms or lacks intensity on the court. In one instance, he recalled his father vocally pushing him from the stands, urging him to play harder and stay focused.

This dynamic highlights not just a demanding relationship, but also a deeply supportive one. Kemal Şengün didn’t just introduce Alperen to basketball—he remained actively involved in his development, both as a trainer and an emotional anchor, helping him navigate the pressures of competitive sport.

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Who is Alperen Şengün’s mother, Ayşe Şengün?

Şengün’s mother, Ayşe Şengün, has always been the strongest pillar in his life, supporting him through everything. In fact, he never forgets to show his gratitude to his mother.

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The strong family bond is evident in the way he shares personal moments online. In one touching post, he referred to his family as “Benim en kıymetlilerim 🤍,” which translates to “My dearest ones.” Another post read, “Family is everything! ❤️🫶,” underlining how much he values their presence in his life.

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His mother also nurtured and protected him through a lot of injuries that he experienced when he was a child. As per the New York Times, he said, “I’ve got a lot of injuries from (his childhood) — like everywhere. My arms. My knees. I have injuries and scars everywhere from climbing places. A car hit me twice. I was almost dying. I’ve had a lot of stuff.”

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What are Alperen Şengün’s parents’ backgrounds and ethnicities?

Alperen Şengün was born and raised in Turkey to Turkish parents, making him a Turkish national. He later moved to the United States to pursue a professional basketball career, but that transition occurred as a young adult, not at age 12.

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While his nationality is clearly Turkish, specific details about his ethnicity haven’t been publicly discussed. Despite now playing for the Houston Rockets in the NBA, Şengün has consistently expressed great pride in his roots.

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In an interview with Fanatik, he expressed gratitude for representing his country on the global stage, saying it means a lot that people in Turkey can watch and follow his journey. That connection to home remains central to his identity.

Nicknamed “Alpi,” Şengün often celebrates Turkish culture, whether it’s through his love for traditional cuisine or his admiration for cities like Istanbul. His pride is also evident on social media, where he once wrote, “My heart belongs in Türkiyeeee ❤️,” reinforcing just how strongly he identifies with his heritage.

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Does Alperen Şengün have siblings?

Alperen Şengün is the youngest of three siblings, growing up in a close-knit family alongside his older brother and another sibling. His parents, Kemal Şengün and Ayşe Şengün, have remained a strong support system, with Alperen maintaining a close relationship with them despite living in the United States.

His older brother, in particular, played a pivotal role in sparking his interest in basketball, serving as an early source of inspiration. That influence proved lasting, helping shape the foundation of his career.

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How did Alperen Şengün’s parents influence his basketball career?

Since Alperen Şengün’s father had a background in sports, both he and his wife played an active role in supporting their son’s basketball ambitions from an early age. Şengün even trained closely with his father in Turkey, building the foundation of his game before eventually moving to the United States.

Despite the distance, he remains deeply connected to his family, often staying in touch with his parents and siblings daily. Whenever possible, he values returning to Turkey to spend quality time with them.

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Şengün has also spoken about the strong influence his father continues to have on his mindset. He admits that he pushes himself to perform at a high level, knowing his father expects intensity and consistency, often expressing frustration when he underperforms.

Ultimately, Şengün’s rise in professional basketball is closely tied to a strong family support system, one that combines discipline, high expectations, and emotional grounding.