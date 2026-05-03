Who Are CJ McCollum’s Parents? All About Atlanta Hawks Star’s Family

CJ McCollum wasn’t supposed to make it. At just 5’2″ in high school, the odds were stacked against him, yet the same kid who was too short to be taken seriously grew into a 6’3″ NBA point guard for the Atlanta Hawks. Behind his unlikely rise was an unshakeable belief in his own skill, and a family that never stopped believing in him. Here’s a closer look at the people who helped shape the man he is today.

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Who is CJ McCollum’s father, Errick McCollum Sr?

CJ McCollum’s father, Errick McCollum Sr., played a crucial role in shaping his mindset and discipline. After CJ won the NBA Most Improved Player Award in 2016, he recalled a defining moment from his college days in an interview with Oregon Live.

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When CJ was at Lehigh University, his father urged him to skip a party and hit the gym instead. “You think those parties are fun now, make it to the NBA and they’ll be a lot better. So go to the gym,” he told him. Taking that advice to heart, CJ chose practice first, then joined his friends later.

It perfectly captures the balance his father maintained: constant support with firm guidance. When CJ wavered, his father stepped in as the voice of reason, reinforcing the discipline that would eventually define his success.

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Who is CJ McCollum’s mother, Kathy Andrews?

CJ McCollum’s mother, Kathy Andrews, has been one of the strongest influences in his life, balancing love with discipline. Like her husband, she didn’t go easy on her sons, especially when it came to accountability and focus.

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Even at the peak of his career, she kept him grounded. After one low-scoring game in the 2015–16 season, she jokingly called him out: “You told me to quit my job… but if you’re going to play like that, I might need to go back to work.” It was humor, but also a reminder of expectations.

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Beyond basketball, Andrews prioritized education. She made CJ promise to earn his degree from Lehigh University before fully committing to the NBA, ensuring he had a strong foundation beyond the sport. Reflecting on his journey, she once shared how his childhood dream of making it to TV as an NBA player eventually came true.

Despite believing in her sons’ potential, she never relied solely on basketball. Her focus was always on education and discipline, values she enforced strictly, even limiting extracurriculars if grades slipped. That structured, no-nonsense upbringing ultimately paid off, helping shape both CJ and his brother into successful professionals.

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What are CJ McCollum’s parents’ backgrounds and ethnicities?

CJ McCollum comes from an African-American family and was born in Canton, Ohio. Over the years, he has embraced his roots and often spoken about the importance of representing his culture on and off the court.

Beyond basketball, McCollum has also made a name for himself as a Black entrepreneur, particularly in the wine industry, further showcasing his commitment to building a legacy that extends far beyond the game.

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Does CJ McCollum have siblings?

Yes, CJ McCollum has a brother, Errick McCollum, who has played professionally overseas since 2010. The two share a close bond, with Errick’s early success helping inspire CJ’s own basketball journey.

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Errick has built an impressive career across international leagues, including the EuroLeague, EuroCup, and the Chinese Basketball Association. Known for his elite scoring ability, he once set a CBA record by dropping 82 points in a single game—highlighting just how dominant he has been abroad.

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How did CJ McCollum’s parents influence his basketball career?

CJ McCollum’s parents played equally important roles in shaping his journey. While his father guided him on the basketball court, his mother, Kathy Andrews, was the steady force who kept him grounded and focused on his goals.

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As a single mother raising two energetic boys, Kathy made sure they balanced sports with academics. She instilled core values early on, emphasizing faith, respect, and discipline. “The two things that I preached to my sons were to believe in God and respect adults,” she once said, adding that keeping them constantly engaged helped steer them away from trouble.

Juggling multiple responsibilities, she often worked two jobs to support the family, placing added responsibility on the eldest son. Despite the challenges, she remained the backbone of the household, providing stability, structure, and unwavering support. Her sacrifices and quiet determination played a crucial role in shaping both her sons’ careers, proving that consistent guidance and resilience can truly lay the foundation for success.