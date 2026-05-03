Who Are Immanuel Quickley’s Parents? All About Toronto Raptors Star’s Family

Born on June 17, 1999, Immanuel Quickley, the Toronto Raptors‘ starting point guard, found his greatest coach not on a professional court, but at home. His mother, Nitrease Quickley, a former sharpshooter at Morgan State University, didn’t just raise a son — she shaped a player, laying the foundation that would one day carry him all the way to the NBA.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Who is Immanuel Quickley’s father, Marcellous Quickley?

Immanuel Quickley’s father, Marcellous Quickley, has played a major role in shaping his values and outlook on life. A deeply religious man, he instilled in his son strong principles of faith, discipline, and resilience from an early age.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marcellous is a barber and owns Perryville Classic Cuts, and his commitment to both his craft and community left a lasting impression on Immanuel. While he didn’t always watch his son play live in his early years, his influence was constant, especially in building a strong foundation in Christianity.

Raised in Havre de Grace, Maryland, Quickley grew up in a close-knit, faith-driven family surrounded by grandparents, aunts, and uncles. That environment helped shape his grounded personality and his belief in treating everyone with respect.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is Immanuel Quickley’s mother, Nitrease Quickley?

Immanuel Quickley’s mother, Nitrease Quickley, has been one of the most influential figures in his life, both as a parent and as a coach. A former college basketball player and longtime educator, she played a key role in developing his game from a young age, especially his free-throw shooting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nitrease began her college career at Harford Community College before transferring to Morgan State University, where she built a reputation as a strong shooter. Her disciplined and methodical approach to the game carried over into how she coached her son.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond basketball, she has had a distinguished career in education. After spending over two decades as an English teacher, she now serves as an assistant principal at Bel Air High School in Maryland, balancing academic leadership with her role as a supportive parent.

While she is a caring and nurturing mother, Nitrease is equally detail-oriented as a coach. She has even joked about how seriously she takes Immanuel’s free throws, often needing a moment to process a rare miss. Still, she admires his resilience, noting that he never lets a missed shot affect his confidence. Her blend of discipline, mentorship, and unwavering support has been instrumental in shaping Quickley’s growth, both on and off the court.

ADVERTISEMENT

What are Immanuel Quickley’s parents’ backgrounds and ethnicities?

Immanuel Quickley is of African American descent and was raised in a close-knit, faith-driven family. His parents, Marcellous and Nitrease Quickley, instilled strong values of discipline, integrity, and belief in faith from an early age.

Growing up surrounded by his parents, grandparents, and extended family, Quickley was brought up in a supportive and structured environment. This foundation not only shaped his character but also played a key role in his development both on and off the court.

ADVERTISEMENT

Does Immanuel Quickley have siblings?

Immanuel Quickley has younger sisters, Shiloah and Paris, who share a close bond with him. The siblings are often seen supporting him at games alongside their parents, Nitrease and Marcellous Quickley.

ADVERTISEMENT

His sisters have been some of his biggest cheerleaders, regularly showing up to back him from the stands. Their presence reflects the tight-knit nature of the Quickley family, where support and encouragement have always played a key role in his journey.

How did Immanuel Quickley’s parents influence his basketball career?

Immanuel Quickley’s parents played a crucial role in shaping not just his basketball career but also his character. They emphasized academics, discipline, and faith, ensuring he grew into a well-rounded individual.

ADVERTISEMENT

His mother, Nitrease Quickley, was especially influential on the court. A former player herself, she coached him from a young age and was particularly strict about fundamentals like free-throw shooting, an area in which she excelled. Her hands-on mentorship helped build the foundation of his game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Immanuel Quickley (@immanuelquickley__) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

There were, however, moments of initial hesitation on the part of his father, Marcellous Quickley. A devout Pentecostal, he was concerned that basketball could expose his son to distractions that might pull him away from his faith. Despite this, the two remained close, bonding over shared beliefs and time spent together, including at his father’s barbershop.

Ultimately, with his mother’s strong encouragement and his father’s values guiding him, Quickley found the right balance. That blend of discipline, faith, and support has played a key role in his journey to becoming a rising guard for the Toronto Raptors.