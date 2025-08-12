Who Are Javonte Green’s Kids? Meet Daughters Khloe Maree and Kylie Marie

Javonte Green’s path to the NBA has been a grind few could match. From going undrafted in 2015 to playing in Spain, Italy, and Germany, he carved out a career through relentless defense and hustle. His journey brought him to the Boston Celtics, the Chicago Bulls, and, most recently, stints with the Pelicans and Cavaliers. Across 263 career NBA games, he’s averaged 5.3 points and 3.1 rebounds, shooting over 50 percent from the field.

Now, reports suggest the Detroit Pistons may have finalized a deal to bring him on board. It’s another chapter in a career built on seizing every opportunity, no matter how small the odds. Yet, despite the changing jerseys and the grind of travel, Green’s focus has never wavered. For him, the real win has always been off the court. It’s in seeing his daughters smile, in catching milestones he once missed, and in making sure family comes first. “The motivation now is to be closer to the girls,” he said, a truth that’s shaped every step of his basketball story.

How many children does Javonte Green have?

Javonte Green is the father of three children: two daughters and a son. His first daughter, Khloe Maree, was born in 2012, during his freshman year at Radford University. At just 19 years old, he was navigating both the demands of Division I basketball and the challenges of becoming a young father. Khloe’s arrival came during a difficult season for Radford, but it gave him a sense of purpose beyond the court. His second daughter, Kylie Marie, was born while Green played his second season with Trieste in Italy.

That period brought its own challenges, as he balanced overseas competition with fatherhood. Not much is known about his son, but Green’s pride in all his children is clear. Overseas play meant missing milestones and holidays, yet he remained present through constant calls and visits when possible. Whether competing in Italy’s Serie A2 or later in the NBA, Green has always kept family at the center of his focus, seeing his role as a father as his most important achievement.

What is known about Javonte Green’s bond with his daughters?

Despite the demands of a professional basketball career, Green has maintained a close and loving bond with Khloe and Kylie. His own upbringing must have some effect on his style of parenting. Playing overseas tested that connection, but he adapted. FaceTime became a lifeline, allowing him to share in everyday moments, even from thousands of miles away. Still, he admits that nothing compares to being there in person. “It’s very hard for me,” he said of the distance. Some memories stand out vividly. When Khloe was a toddler, she once spotted him at Radford and ran toward him on shaky legs. Years later, she surprised him at school, leaping straight into his arms.

via Imago Mar 14, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Javonte Green (8) shoots a three-pointer in the 4th quarter of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Memphis Grizzlies game at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Smith-Imagn Images

With Kylie, their bond grew as she began speaking, making it easier for him to connect even when apart. Green credits Khloe’s mother for making communication possible, calling her a great friend who supports his relationship with the girls. Every reunion, whether at a game or at home, strengthens their connection. For Green, these moments are a reminder of why he works so hard. His career may take him around the world, but his heart stays anchored with his daughters, inspiring him to push for opportunities closer to home.

How have Khloe and Kylie been part of Green’s basketball journey?

Khloe and Kylie have been active supporters throughout Green’s career, often cheering from the stands no matter where he plays. One memorable trip saw them fly to Germany for Christmas to watch him suit up for Ratiopharm Ulm. They wore his jersey proudly, their excitement visible with every basket. That trip was more than a holiday; it was a reminder of why he chases NBA stability. Even during his early overseas years, their presence fueled his drive. He’s spoken about how seeing them in person brings a different energy, motivating him to perform at his best.

Returning to the U.S. has always been a goal, not just for the competition, but for the chance to be there for birthdays, school events, and everyday life. When the Boston Celtics gave him a shot in the Summer League, Khloe and Kylie were there, watching their father prove himself. Their pride mirrored his determination. “Know what you’re working for,” his aunt once reminded him, and for Green, that means working to be physically present for his daughters. Every step in his career, from Europe to the NBA, has been fueled by that unshakable motivation.