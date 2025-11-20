Who Are Jeanie Buss’s Brothers, Joey & Jesse? Inside the Buss Family’s Lakers Legacy

The Los Angeles Lakers are entering a new chapter, and it involves a significant change for the Buss family. The organization recently parted ways with Jeanie Buss’s brothers, Joey and Jesse Buss, ending their two-decade-long tenure as front office executives and turning the page on a key part of the family’s storied legacy with the franchise.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Who Are Joey and Jesse Buss?

Joey and Jesse Buss are two of the six children of the late Dr. Jerry Buss, the visionary who purchased the Lakers in 1979. They are the younger brothers of Jeanie Buss, the current and long-serving governor of the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Along with their siblings, they inherited an equal share of their father’s majority stake in the franchise upon his passing in 2013. The brothers have been involved with the Lakers organization for more than twenty years, growing up within the business their father built.

Imago Feb 10, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Owner and president of the Los Angeles Lakers Jeanie Buss attends the game against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Their relationship with their sister Jeanie has been part of a complex family dynamic.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2017, Jeanie consolidated control as the Lakers’ controlling owner after a legal dispute with two of their other brothers, Jim and Johnny. This recent decision to remove Joey and Jesse from their positions marks another pivotal moment in the family’s management of the team.

Despite these changes, they remain part of the Laker family as minority owners.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

What Roles Do Joey and Jesse Buss Hold Within the Lakers Organization?

Until their dismissal, Joey and Jesse held important positions within the Lakers’ basketball operations department.

Joey Buss served as the team’s Alternate Governor, representing the ownership group at league meetings. His official title was Vice President of Research and Development, with a focus on leveraging data and analytics to support team decisions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jesse Buss held the title of Assistant General Manager. His most impactful role, however, was as the team’s Director of Scouting. In this capacity, he was deeply involved in the year-round draft process, overseeing the evaluation of college and international talent.

Both brothers were instrumental in building the team’s roster behind the scenes for over a decade, contributing to both the main club and its development system.

ADVERTISEMENT

How Did Joey and Jesse Build Their Careers

The brothers honed their expertise entirely within the Lakers organization, learning the business from the ground up.

Joey Buss took a significant leadership role with the South Bay Lakers, the team’s G League affiliate. He served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of South Bay, where he managed the day-to-day operations of the development team and helped foster talent in the minor leagues.

Jesse Buss built his reputation through a keen eye for player evaluation. As the director of scouting, he was directly involved in identifying and advocating for draft picks and undrafted players who would become key contributors. His work in the scouting department was widely respected, and he was considered a central figure in the Lakers’ talent acquisition strategy throughout his career.

How Much Is the Buss Family Worth?

The Buss family’s wealth is intrinsically tied to the value of the Los Angeles Lakers. The family’s financial landscape changed dramatically in 2025 when they sold a controlling interest in the team to billionaire Mark Walter. This landmark deal valued the iconic franchise at $10 billion, a record for a professional sports team in the United States.

While the family sold their controlling stake, they retained a minority share in the team.

Reports indicate the Buss family collectively still owns approximately 15% of the Lakers. Based on the ten billion dollar valuation, this remaining stake is worth about one and a half billion dollars. This fortune is divided among Dr. Jerry Buss’s six children.

What Happened Between the Lakers and Joey & Jesse Buss?

The change began when the Buss family sold the majority ownership to Los Angeles Dodgers owner Mark Walter. This sale was approved by the NBA in October 2025, marking the beginning of a new era for the franchise. As part of a major reorganization of the basketball operations department under the new ownership, the decision was made to terminate Joey and Jesse Buss from their front office roles.

The brothers confirmed their dismissals in a joint statement.

“We wish things could be different with the way our time ended with the team.” They also expressed a sentimental reflection: “At times like this, we wish we could ask our Dad what he would think about it all.”

This move also included letting go of much of the Lakers‘ scouting staff, signaling a comprehensive overhaul. The brothers will maintain their minority ownership shares and have already launched a new venture called Buss Sports Capital, an investment firm focused on the global sports market.